LeBron James Takes A Subtle Dig At Giannis, Agrees That The Bucks Star Still Can't Score

While the Milwaukee Bucks did not reach the NBA Finals, Giannis Antetkounmpo won the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Award. While Giannis himself averaged almost 30 points per game, the team's exit from the postseason was also looked at as a shortcoming for the Greek Freak. In a recent interview, LeBron James took a shot at Giannis, agreeing that his shooting is what might be preventing the Bucks from succeeding.

LeBron James takes a dig at Giannis scoring stats

Bron agrees with Channing Frye that Giannis Antetokounmpo can't score and tries to clarify his statement on @RoadTrippinPod. pic.twitter.com/HjDJ5uKDCB — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) December 8, 2020

While Giannis is a dominant scorer, he could improve on his shooing. During his interview on the Road Trippin’ podcast, James spoke about Channing Frye's comments about Giannis, which meant that the team did not get better because the Greek Freak himself cannot score. James then addressed people who pointed out his average, stating that he knew what "Channing is basically talking about," and one needs to break down the game to people.

Though the Bucks could have performed better, Giannis' career three-point average is at 28.4%. The 25-year-old scores mostly from the paint, while his mid-range shots are few. This marks for a limited offensive play, eventually affecting the team as a whole. With Giannis improving over time, the team is also looking at roster improvements to help the team win a title soon.

“It pissed me off.”@KingJames on being voted second in MVP voting. pic.twitter.com/SsE7CExMFd — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 19, 2020

However, this is not the first time James has spoken about Giannis and his performance this season. He also spoke about the younger's MVP award, which had him "p*ssed off". James was second in line for the award, getting only 16 out of 101 first-place votes. "Sometimes I feel like the voting scale is just messed up," he said, admitting that it angers him.

Giannis contract with the Bucks

Giannis says he’s not retiring until he gets a medal and an NBA championship



"I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve. I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here."



(@Eurohoopsnet) pic.twitter.com/J8DgU2LvuX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 2, 2020

Throughout the past few months, Giannis has been linked with multiple teams, which even includes the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he is apparently staying with the Bucks, aiming to win a title before he retires. If Giannis does sign an extension with the Bucks, it could be the largest NBA contract yet. He has also been linked to the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and even the Golden State Warriors.

