Giannis Antetokounmpo Won't Be Retiring Unless He Wins A Medal, NBA Title; To Play Till 45

Despite their regular-season success, the Milwaukee Bucks are yet to win an NBA title (or reach the NBA Finals). While Giannis has won two MVP awards in a row, their team has faced disappointing playoff exits. Over the years, Giannis trade rumours have gained momentum, courtesy of the Bucks' lack of success during the postseason. Though Giannis might not be planning on leaving the Bucks soon, he is definitely determined to win a title before he retires.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won't retire till he is 45?

Giannis says he’s not retiring until he gets a medal and an NBA championship



"I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve. I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here."



Giannis, while talking to Cosmote TV, the Greek Freak spoke about not retiring till he is 45. "I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve. I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship," he said. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year also spoke about not being in a hurry, and will "be here" for a long time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV: "Ask Kostas how happy i was for him. When he called me as an NBA champion, it was 6AM and i was holding a champagne for him. We were all sleeping on a small room with my brothers and now... Imagine my mother's feelings". — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020

Giannis even spoke about late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and how he advised him to sacrifice. As per Giannis, he is okay with taking on a secondary role if it means the team will profit. “If LeBron, KD, or AD want to join me in Milwaukee, I will be happy. I don’t care about being number 1 or number 2 or number 3," Giannis said.

Along with James and Davis, the Bucks star also mentioned Kevin Durant, who is all set to make his debut with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season. While Giannis' words confused fans, his intention to prioritize winning a title was clear.

Bucks trade rumours revolving around the Giannis contract

Along with Giannis' aim of winning a title, fans once again speculated a trade, where Giannis would play with James and Davis in Los Angeles. Though there is no confirmation, reports are hinting that the Lakers are waiting for Giannis' decision on his supermax contract extension with the Bucks. If he does sign with Bucks, he might have the largest NBA contract yet. Till now, Giannis has also been linked to the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and even the Golden State Warriors.

Giannis NBA stats

Giannis made history with his 21 PTS, 16 REB and 9 AST tonight. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/f33CW6iLGY — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) September 5, 2020

Winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards, Giannis is one of the league's strongest players. This season, he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, even bagging the DPOY award. As of now, he is the fifth player in the league to achieve this feat.

