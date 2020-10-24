Raptors President Masai Ujiri Joins #EndSARS Protests Happening In Canada

In Nigeria, protests against police brutality started after a man being beaten by the police went viral. These protests became a global issue, as people from multiple counties started the "#EndSARS" protests. These protests were apparently the final straw for many, speaking against the contentious police unit – Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Also read | Protesters in Nigeria resent president address: Nigeria protests

Raptors President Masai Ujiri takes part in SARS protests in Canda

Just spoke to Toronto Raptors President, Masai Ujiri. Masai - who is from Nigeria - has been at SARS protests in Canada.

Urges all of us to keep addressing it and bringing awareness. "We have to help each other. We have to speak for each other." — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 23, 2020

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is the latest personality to speak up on the matter. As per Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Ujiri joined protesters in Canada to raise awareness of the issue. "We have to help each other," Ujiri said, "We have to speak for each other". Rooks' tweet was met with support online, as people agreed with Ujiri, who is from Nigeria himself.

Raptors themselves have been vocal about police brutality these past few months, even speaking up about the Black Lives Matter protest while at the NBA bubble. While some fans questioned their support as their team is not located in the USA. However, they responded by maintaining that racism is everywhere.

Ujiri himself was accused of assaulting a guard after the Raptors win the 2018-19 NBA title. Ujiri denied the accusations immediately, which were later proven wrong after a bodycam footage showing the officer pushing Ujiri first.

"I was reminded in that moment that despite all of my hard work and success, there are some people, including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement," Ujiri stated, "And, there's only one indisputable reason why that is the case — because I am Black."

Also read | Masai Ujiri's legal team dismisses 'baseless' claims against him after new bodycam footage: Raptors news

Other athletes on Nigeria shooting and protests

I pray a middle ground can be found 🇳🇬🙏🏾🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xuOxy8Smmb — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 20, 2020

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

Also read | UN Secretary General on Pope, Nigeria protests: EndSARS protest

Protesters have been gaining increasing support globally. On Tuesday, the situation worsened, as people were shot in Lagos by the soldiers. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on the issue a day ago, failing to address the shooting. World boxing champion Anthony Joshua and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo were among sports personalities to speak on the issue. Ighalo slammed the government for killing their own people, asking the world to be aware of what is happening.

An on-the-ground investigation by Amnesty International has confirmed that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters yesterday at two locations in Lagos. Killings took place in Lekki and Alausa, where thousands were protesting police brutality. #EndSARS — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 21, 2020

Also read | Odion Ighalo slams Nigerian government, calls for world leaders to 'save' his country: Nigeria shooting

(Image credits: AP)