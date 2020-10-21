Odion Ighalo Slams Nigerian Government, Calls For World Leaders To 'save' His Country

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has slammed the Nigerian government after reports emerged that soldiers open fired on protesters in Lagos. Nigeria has been plagued by violence and shooting in recent times as protests against a police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) grew over the past few weeks. Groups have accused SARS Nigeria of extortion, harassment, torture and murder and while the unit was disbanded in October, protests have continued with at least two people shot on Tuesday.

Nigeria massacre: Odion Ighalo calls for world leaders to intervene in Nigeria shooting

Speaking after Manchester United's Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain, Odion Ighalo posted a video message on his Twitter handle asking for intervention in the ongoing Nigeria massacre. The former Watford striker slammed the Nigerian government for killing their own citizens who were unarmed and protesting for their own rights on the street.

The 31-year-old further said that the country's current government will be remembered in history as the first government to send the military into the city to start killing its own citizens. Odion Ighalo said that he was ashamed of his country's leaders and added that the citizens have had enough of their regime.

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

The Manchester United striker further asked for help from world leaders including the United Nations, asking them to intervene to help the poor citizens of Nigeria. The 31-year-old said that while he does not like to talk about politics, he is speaking up as the current government are killers and they will continue to do so if the world doesn't talk about this.

Nigeria's capital is set to face a 24-hour curfew following the shooting, and other regions are already trying to keep their residents indoors. Ighalo urged his fellow brothers and sisters back home to remain safe and indoors amid the crisis.

Ighalo's message on Nigeria shooting receives support

The 31-year-old's message was shared by teammate Marcus Rashford, who scored the winner on Tuesday night against PSG. Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand also shared Ighalo's message. Odion Ighalo made 35 appearances for Nigeria before retiring from international football after last year's Africa Cup of Nations.

His former international teammate Victor Osimhen also highlighted the matter during Napoli's Serie A clash against Atalanta. The 21-year-old held up a T-shirt with the message, '#EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria', after scoring his first goal for Napoli. World heavyweight champion Joshua has also called for a change and made a prayer to open the gates for the heroes of Nigeria.

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Instagram)