Raptors Vs Jazz Live Streaming, Team News, Game Preview, NBA Live Telecast In India

Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors will face each other on March 9, 2020 (March 10 at 6:30 AM IST). The game will be held at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Alt Lake City, Utah. Here are the Raptors vs Jazz live streaming details and preview.

NBA Live in India: Raptors vs Jazz team news

Utah Jazz are at the fourth spot of the Western Conference with a 41-22 win-loss ratio. Utah Jazz have won six of their last 10 games. They won their last NBA game by a 111-105 margin against the Pistons.

Utah Jazz have maintained a home record of 21-9 and an away record of 20-13. As for Toronto Raptors, they are on the second spot of the Eastern Conference. They have maintained a win-loss record of 45-18 in the season so far. Toronto Raptors have won six of their last 10 games.

They won their last NBA clash against Kings (118-1113). Milwaukee Bucks have maintained a home record of 23-9 and an away record of 22-9.

Raptors vs Jazz live streaming details: How to watch Raptors vs Jazz live telecast in India

Indian fans who want to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Raptors vs Jazz live streaming, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Raptors vs Jazz live streaming on Sony LIV.

Raptors vs Jazz live streaming details: How to watch the Raptors vs Jazz live telecast in India

The NBA games are broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN.

Raptors vs Jazz live streaming details: How to watch Raptors vs Jazz live streaming online

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the Raptors vs Jazz live game. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

