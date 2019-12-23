Toronto Raptors Pull Off Biggest NBA Comeback In Decade Against Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks fell to a defeat on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) despite having a 30-point lead over Toronto Raptors by the end of Q3. While the Raptors fans must have thought the game was done and dusted, Kyle Lowry inspired a massive comeback for the Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena.

Kyle Lowry drops 20 of his 32 PTS in the 4th Q to lead the @Raptors back from 30 POINTS DOWN!



Chris Boucher: 21 PTS (career-high), 7 REB, 4 BLK

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 18 PTS, 9 REB pic.twitter.com/UKdh1UBfKh — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2019

Watch: Toronto Raptors pull off unlikely comeback

Mavericks vs Raptors: Q4 show steals the show for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors entered the game without Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell and when the scoreline read 85-55 with just over two minutes left in Q3, not many would have fathomed a comeback for the Raptors. The Raptors, however, rallied well under pressure to erase the 30-point lead in Q4. Kyle Lowry inspired the unlikely comeback for the Raptors with a 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists showing. Fellow teammates Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Chris Boucher combined to score 39 points for the Raptors.

From 30 down, the @Raptors are back in the game!



TOR: 88

DAL: 93



7 minutes to play ➡️ https://t.co/3bTQPOmwYk pic.twitter.com/WLT6YfBdKb — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2019

Toronto Raptors making history

According to the stats released by ESPN, it was the first 30-point comeback by an NBA franchise in a decade, having last been accomplished by the Sacramento Kings against the Chicago Bulls on December 21, 2009. The comeback also is the biggest comeback in franchise history for the Toronto Raptors.

With the massive comeback win, Toronto Raptors move to fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 (win-loss) record. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks succumbed to their 10th defeat of the campaign to drop to fifth in the Western Conference. Toronto Raptors will clash against the Indiana Pacers next while the Mavericks will host San Antonio Spurs on Friday morning IST.

