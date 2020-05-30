RE Vs JN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live Info

Jinotega will square off against Real Esteli in the upcoming Nicaragua Basketball League quarter-finals game. The game will be held on Sunday, May 31 at 4:30 AM IST. The RE vs JN game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RE vs JN Dream11 prediction, RE vs JN Dream11 team and RE vs JN Dream11 top picks.

RE vs JN Dream11 prediction: Real Esteli preview

Real Esteli finished the regular season of Nicaragua Basketball League with 14 wins and 5 losses, ranked sixth on the points table. They played their last quarter-finals round one against Jinotega, which they won with a 76-69 score. Jensen Campbell led the team to victory with 17 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 7-of-9 from the field. Dalton Cacho, Farrell Pauth, Sharlon Hodgson and Jonathan Jimenez also scored in double digits.

Hodgson has been their lead scorer with an average of 14 points per game while shooting 59.8% from the field.

RE vs JN Dream11 prediction: Jinotega preview

Jinotega finished the regular season of the Nicaragua Basketball League with 17 wins and 2 losses, ranked second on the points table. However, they lost the quarter-finals round one while playing Real Esteli. Troy Humphreys was the team's top-scorer with 16 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field.

Franklin Omier and Juan Herrera also scored in double digits. Arnulfo Mendoza has been their top scorer with an average of 14.4 points per game while shooting 60.8% from the field.

RE vs JN Dream11 team squad

RE vs JN Dream11 team squad – Real Esteli

Jose Reyes, Gabriel Guerrero Navarrete, Andy Hodgson Williams, Adonis Garcia, Yassir Cruz, Milton Hernandez, Farrell Pauth, Jilmer Castillo, Jeydon Hulse Forbes, Argels Salzar, Dalton Cacho, Sharlon Hodgson, Jonathan Jimenez, Andy Perez, Jensen Campbell

RE vs JN Dream11 team squad – Jinotega

Franklin Omier, Arnulfo Mendoza, Juan Herrera, Emilio Mendoza, Gregory Smith, Troy Humphreys, Dixon Gutierrez, Moises Leiva, Ely Estrada, Yader Altamirano, Augutin Huerta, Jorge Zelaya, Ariel Peraz, Said Escoto.

RE vs JN Dream11 prediction

Note: The RE vs JN Dream11 prediction and RE vs JN Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

