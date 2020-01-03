Reggie Bullock Makes Emotional Knicks Debut At MSG Following Sister's Death

Reggie Bullock, who signed up with the New York Knicks in July 2019, finally made his debut against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Bullock entered the court with 3:52 minutes left during Q1. His family members also attended the game and the MSG crowd cheered for him as well. Reggie Bullock shot 4-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. Reggie Bullock scored 11 points for the Knicks in 15 minutes. The Knicks won the game 117-93.

NBA 2019-20: Reggie Bullock’s Knicks debut had an emotional element to it

First game as a Knick ✅

In a post-game interview, Bullock said that his son was aware of him playing and hence stayed awake to watch the game. He also added that their family has been through a lot and he plays to take the negative things away by trying to do something positive. Knicks coach Mike Miller also admitted that it would take Bullock some time to bounce back to his career average of 38.7% when it comes to three-pointers. However, Miller admitted that Bullock gave the Knicks a good boost. This was also the first time the Knicks have had all their shooting guards available. During the interview, Bullock also added that open shots are his gift and biggest strength that has made him play at this level. Reggie Bullock will keep dealing with his injury while shooting efficiently and improve his game.

Tragedy struck the Knicks as Reggie Bullock's sister passed away earlier this season. Bullock has previously lost his transgender sister, who was murdered in Baltimore in 2014 and the case remains unsolved till date. After her passing away, Bullock was vocal about his support to the LGBTQ+ community. Dennis Smith Jr. also lost his stepmother a few days later. At that time, Reggie Bullock's return date to the NBA was unclear.

