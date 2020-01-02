David Stern Had A Bigger Impact On NBA Than Any Other Non-player, Claims Steve Kerr

The year 2020 has started on a sad note for the NBA after former NBA commissioner David Stern passed away due to brain haemorrhage. Stern spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner. Stern made a great contribution to the game of basketball by overseeing the birth of seven new franchises and the creation of the WNBA, the NBA's women's equivalent, and the NBA Development League (G League) providing opportunities for youngsters to pursue careers playing basketball.

David Stern cause of death

David Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth NBA commissioner in 1984. He had collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan, New York on December 12. According to reports in the US, Stern had not been conscious since the incident and was on a breathing tube.

Steve Kerr on David Stern death

In a statement released by the team, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sums up the late NBA Commissioner David Stern pretty well: "David Stern made probably a bigger impact on the game than any non player in the history of the NBA." More statements from Kerr, Rick Welts & Bob Myers pic.twitter.com/BdK5Rh15tz — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 1, 2020

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr released statements on the passing of former NBA commissioner David Stern. In his statement, he said that David Stern made probably a bigger impact on the game than any non-player in the history of the NBA. He credited Stern for NBA's growth when the 77-year-old took over as commissioner in the early ’80s. Where the league was and to think where it is now, David Stern really led the expansion of the league. He further added that Stern had the vision to set the league on a course where it is today. So everybody who’s part of the NBA all owes Stern a great debt of gratitude for his service, for his impact, and for everything he has done for own individual lives.

David Stern as NBA Commissioner

David Stern became the fourth NBA commissioner on February 1, 1984. Until his retirement in 2014, Stern oversaw a massive rise in NBA's stocks globally. The NBA grew exponentially during his tenure and established itself as one of the premier sports leagues in the world. A former lawyer, Stern helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories.

