David Stern Net Worth And His Legacy As Former NBA Commissioner

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who passed away on Wednesday, held the top position of one of the world's biggest sporting leagues from 1984 until 2014. He helped turn NBA into a global brand that it is today. It was during his term as a commissioner that the league saw in a massive explosion in terms of popularity of the sport. It involved soaring revenues as well as a rise in the valuation of franchises and player’s salaries. This ultimately led to a sizeable increase in commercial support, which was in the form of major shoe and apparel brands rushing in with endorsement deals with the best players in the league.

Also Read | Danica Patrick Net Worth, New Malibu Mansion With Aaron Rodgers And Their Combined Worth

David Stern net worth

David Stern had a net worth that was valued at an estimated $135 million, as reported by Dave Manuel. This makes him worth 1,746 times more than the median household in America. It also makes him one of the richest sports leaders across the globe.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Net Worth, Salary And The NBA Star's Mega Deal With Jordan Brand

David Stern salary

According to Dave Manuel, David Stern reportedly earned around $20-$23 million on an annual basis as a Commissioner of the NBA. The staggering amount could be attributed to the growth of league revenues over the years and his unprecedented 30-year tenure as the head of the league. Stern made the system profitable for most stakeholders.

Also Read | David Stern Passes Away: NBA Stars Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry Pay Heartfelt Tributes

David Stern passes away on New Year's Day

David Stern has contributed significantly to the sport of basketball. His efforts over the years helped him become not only one of the all-time greatest sports commissioners but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation. The former NBA commissioner recently passed away at 77 on New Year's Day after suffering from a brain haemorrhage approximately three weeks ago, as announced by the National Basketball Association.

The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Basketball Players Condol To The Death Of Former NBA Commissioner David Stern