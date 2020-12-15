Ricky Rubio Compared To Jesus And Seth Rollins On Twitter For Long-haired Look; See Photo

Ricky Rubio is ready to start his 2020-21 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having been traded from the Phoenix Suns, Rubio returned to the Timberwolves after his initial six seasons with the team. However, while fans are keen to see Rubio play with the Timberwolves once again, the 30-year-old was seen sporting his long hair during the press conference ahead of the preseason games.

Ricky Rubio hair discussed, NBA star compared to Seth Rollins, Jesus on Twitter

you vs the guy she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/aXwuRZnFsl — soulja pinoy (@jerrybalotjr) December 14, 2020

More like Seth Rollins... pic.twitter.com/18fXmG2VD9 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) December 14, 2020

Well it IS his second coming to Minnesota — Open mike beagle||DLM (@Falakurafaffu1) December 14, 2020

I love Ricky. The dude pretty much cried when the jazz let him go. I felt the same, even tho it was the right move at the time. — Jordan Nelson (@JRNelson17) December 14, 2020

Fans ended up comparing Rubio to various celebrities. However, some also thought he looked like Jesus. "More like Seth Rollins," one fan wrote, adding a gif of Rollins along with the tweet. "You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about," another tweet read, which compared a long-haired Rubio to Jason Momoa as the Aquaman. Many fans shared excitement about his move to Minnesota, while others noted about his time with the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

D’Angelo Russell is excited to play with a guard like Ricky Rubio



"I've never played with nobody at his caliber, somebody that brings what he brings to the game at the 1."



(h/t @DaneMooreNBA) pic.twitter.com/uIj9b28S4k — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 4, 2020

Earlier this month, the Suns – after a successful 13-point per game season – sent Rubio to the OKC Thunder. Days later, Thunder traded him to the Timberwolves for forward James Johnson and the draft rights to Aleksej Pokuševski – 17th overall pick – along with the Wolves' 2024 second-round pick.

In a press conference, Rubio spoke about how he felt like he "left with something that was unfinished" and now has the chance to prove himself again. Originally drafted by the Timberwolves as the Round 1 No. 5 pick, Rubio went to Utah Jazz for two years before landing in Phoenix. "I’m a different player than when I came here and when I left. I have a lot more experience, especially in the NBA," he added.

Rubio shot his career-best during the 2019-20 season, going 36.1% from the three-point range. Rubio has always maintained a consistent performance, which was affected by early injuries. In 2012, he tore his left knee ACL, putting an end to a promising rookie season.

Ricky Rubio press conference

Ricky Rubio & Ed Davis Introductory Press Conference https://t.co/LJfNpjqyuu — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 1, 2020

(Image credits: Ricky Rubio Instagram)