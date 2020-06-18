RM Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Quick links:
Real Madrid will play Gran Canaria in the regular season of Spanish Liga ACB. The game will be played on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Here is the RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction, RM vs GRM vs GCN Dream11 team news, RM vs GCN Dream11 top picks, RM vs GCN Dream11 schedule and RM vs GCN Dream11 preview.
Also Read | BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live game info
Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis
Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020
Time: 10.00 PM IST
✌ A falta de 2 días para nuestro debut en la fase final de @ACBCOM...— Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) June 16, 2020
💨 Ritmo e intensidad
🕹 Ejercicios tácticos
🎯 Tiro#RMBaloncesto | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/SB3RC5xRB7
The two teams will play for the first time after more than 100 days due to the coronavirus lockdown. Real Madrid are placed second on the regular-season points table, having won 18 games, while conceding five defeats. Real Madrid defeated Zaragoza 92-70 in the previous game. Gran Canaria, on the other hand, are placed 11th on the league table. They have won and lost 11 games each. Gran Canaria were defeated by Zaragoza 82:61 in their previous game.
Also Read | Spanish basketball back with 'bubble' format like NBA plan
Real Madrid: Nicolas Laprovittola, Facundo Campazzo, Sergio Llull, Matteo Spagnolo, Juan Nunez, Jaycee Carroll, Fabien Causeur, Rudy Fernandez, Jeffery Taylor, Mario Nakic, Gabriel Deck, Boris Tisma, Trey Thompkins, Usman Garuba, Felipe Reyes, Jordan Mickey, Walter Tavares, Anthony Randolph, Salah Mejri
Gran Canaria: Fabio Santana, Omar Cook, Manu Lecomte, Demonte Harper, Jovan Kljajic, Xavier Rabaseda, Oriol Pauli, Stan Okoye, Javier Beiran, John Shurna, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop, Olek Balcerowski, Ioannis Bourousis, Matt Costello
Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo
Shooting Guard: Rudy Fernandez, Demonte Harper
Small Forward: Gabriel Deck, Javier Beiran
Power Forward: Trey Thompkins, John Shurna
Centre: Ioannis Bourousis
Also Read | BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live
Real Madrid: Facundo Campazzo, Trey Thompkins
Gran Canaria: John Shurna, Ioannis Bourousis
Real Madrid are the favourites in the game.
Also Read | ANR vs VAL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live game info