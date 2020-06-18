RM Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Real Madrid will play Gran Canaria in the regular season of Spanish Liga ACB. The game will be played on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Here is the RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction, RM vs GRM vs GCN Dream11 team news, RM vs GCN Dream11 top picks, RM vs GCN Dream11 schedule and RM vs GCN Dream11 preview.

Also Read | BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live game info

RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction: RM vs GCN Dream11 schedule

Venue: Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Time: 10.00 PM IST

RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction: RM vs GCN Dream11 preview

✌ A falta de 2 días para nuestro debut en la fase final de @ACBCOM...

💨 Ritmo e intensidad

🕹 Ejercicios tácticos

🎯 Tiro#RMBaloncesto | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/SB3RC5xRB7 — Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) June 16, 2020

The two teams will play for the first time after more than 100 days due to the coronavirus lockdown. Real Madrid are placed second on the regular-season points table, having won 18 games, while conceding five defeats. Real Madrid defeated Zaragoza 92-70 in the previous game. Gran Canaria, on the other hand, are placed 11th on the league table. They have won and lost 11 games each. Gran Canaria were defeated by Zaragoza 82:61 in their previous game.

Also Read | Spanish basketball back with 'bubble' format like NBA plan

RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RM vs GCN Dream11 team

Real Madrid: Nicolas Laprovittola, Facundo Campazzo, Sergio Llull, Matteo Spagnolo, Juan Nunez, Jaycee Carroll, Fabien Causeur, Rudy Fernandez, Jeffery Taylor, Mario Nakic, Gabriel Deck, Boris Tisma, Trey Thompkins, Usman Garuba, Felipe Reyes, Jordan Mickey, Walter Tavares, Anthony Randolph, Salah Mejri

Gran Canaria: Fabio Santana, Omar Cook, Manu Lecomte, Demonte Harper, Jovan Kljajic, Xavier Rabaseda, Oriol Pauli, Stan Okoye, Javier Beiran, John Shurna, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop, Olek Balcerowski, Ioannis Bourousis, Matt Costello

RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction: RM vs GCN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo

Shooting Guard: Rudy Fernandez, Demonte Harper

Small Forward: Gabriel Deck, Javier Beiran

Power Forward: Trey Thompkins, John Shurna

Centre: Ioannis Bourousis

Also Read | BAR vs CJB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live

RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction: RM vs GCN Dream11 top picks (star players)

Real Madrid: Facundo Campazzo, Trey Thompkins

Gran Canaria: John Shurna, Ioannis Bourousis

RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction

Real Madrid are the favourites in the game.

Note: The RM vs GCN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The RM vs GCN Dream11 team selection an RM vs GCN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Basket Twitter

Also Read | ANR vs VAL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live game info