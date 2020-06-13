BBG Vs FSL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

Brose Bamberg will play Fraport Skyliners in the Basketball Bundesliga. The game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Here is the BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction, BBG vs FSL Dream11 team news, BBG vs FSL Dream11 top picks, BBG vs FSL Dream11 schedule, BBG vs FSL Dream11 preview and other game details.

BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction: BBG vs FSL Dream11 schedule

Venue: Audi Dome

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Time: 8 PM IST

BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction: BBG vs FSL Dream11 preview

Glückwunsch an Ludwigsburg.



Defensiv ❌ Offensiv ❌ - eine ganz schwache Leistung beschert uns die zweite Niederlage.



Schon übermorgen geht es gegen Frankfurt weiter. Bis dahin gibt es einiges aufzuarbeiten. #FINAL2020 pic.twitter.com/ozOKbYw1lR — Brose Bamberg (@BroseBamberg) June 11, 2020

Bamberg are placed seventh on the Basketball Bundesliga points table. They have bagged 24 points with 12 victories and 9 defeats in the season. In the previous game against Ludwigsburg, Bamberg were defeated 74-103. Fraport Skyliners, on the other hand, occupy the 10th spot on the table with 12 points to their credit. They have managed six victories while losing out on 15 occasions. Fraport Skyliners defeated Vechta 63-59 in the previous Basketball Bundesliga clash.

BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction: BBG vs FSL Dream11 team news (squads)

Bamberg: Darion Atkins, Michael Carrera, Jordan Crawford, Aleix Font, Elias Harris, Paris Lee, Assem Marei, Tre Mclean, Retin Obasohan, Louis Olinde, Moritz Plescher, Christian Sengfelder, Mateo Seric, Maurice Stuckey, Bryce Taylor, Kameron Taylor and Nelson Weidemann, Daniel Keppeler.

Fraport Skyliners: Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser, Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller

BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction: BBG vs FSL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Paris Lee

Shooting Guard: Lamont Jones, Moritz Plescher

Small Forward: Quantez Robertson, Tre Mclean

Power Forward: Shaquille Hines, Daniel Keppeler

Centre: Leon Kratzer

BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction: BBG vs FSL Dream11 top picks

Leon Kratzer is the star player to watch out for Fraport Skyliners, On the oher hand, Paris Lee is the player to watch out for Bamberg.

BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction

Fraport Skyliners are the favourites ahead of the game against Bamberg.

Note: The BBG vs FSL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BBG vs FSL Dream11 team and BBG vs FSL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

