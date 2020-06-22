RM Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Real Madrid Basket will face off against Valencia Basket in their upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on June 22, at 10:00 PM IST at the Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis. Although Real Madrid appear comfortable this season with four wins from five games, the game against Valencia Basket will be crucial, as a win will help them retain top spot. Here’s a look at the RM vs VAL Dream 11 top picks and RM vs VAL Dream11 team.

RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks: RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have reported zero injuries in their squad this week and are looking promising before battling each other on the court. However, Valencia have lost last three games this season and are desperately in need a victory at this point. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won four of the five games they have played this season. They kicked off the season with a loss but bounced back in style as they went on to win the next four games on the bounce. The upcoming game is expected to determine Valencia’s possibility of survival in the ongoing season of Spanish Liga ACB.

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks

RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks: RM squad

Sergio Llull, Nicolas Laprovittola, Juan Nunez, Matteo Spagnolo, Rudy Fernandez, Jaycee Carroll, Jeferry Taylor, Boris Tisma

RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks: VAL squad

Quino Colom, Millab Jimenez, Fernando San Emeterio, Vanja Marinkovic, Aaron Doornekamp, Jioan Sastre, Maurice Ndour, Mike Tobey, Tomas Pavelka

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: RM starting 5

Facundo Campazzo, Fabien Causeur, Jeferry Taylor, Trey Thompkins, Walter Tavares

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: VAL starting 5

Sam Van Rossom, Guillem Vives, Alberto Abalde, Maurice Ndour, Bojan Dubljevic

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction: RM vs VAL Dream11 team

F. Campazzo, F. Causeur, A. Abalde, M. Tobey, A. Doornekamp, J. Lyod, J. Mickey,

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction

According to our RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction and both teams' run of form, Real Madrid are the favourites in this encounter.

Note: The RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The RM vs VAL Dream11 team selection and RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Basket Instagram