Rockets Officially File Protest On James Harden’s Dunk Against Spurs: Reports

The Houston Rockets wasted no time in filing a protest for not being awarded the points for James Harden's dunk in Q4. The Rockets lost the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night 135-133 after the game stretched to overtime.

'James Harden dunk' creates a nuisance

In Q4 of the game with Rockets leading by 15 points, James Harden scored a dunk which was not credited with points when officials thought the ball had come out through the net. However, the video replays showed that the ball had actually gone through the net which was somehow missed by the officials.

The officials made a post-game argument, stating the review would have been considered if made within the 30-second window. The Rockets, however, believe that the on-court officials failed to grant a coaches’ challenge to the Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

Official complaint filed

The Houston Rockets have now officially filed their protest on Thursday night after their win over Toronto Raptors. Reports suggest that the Rockets’ argument will cite a 'misapplication of rules' with regards to points not being awarded following a made basket.

With the protest officially in, the Houston Rockets will likely need to show that the officiating mistakes leading to it resulted from an improper process, rather than simply an incorrect judgment. Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs now have five days to provide relevant evidence. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will then have another five days to review the evidence and to make his ruling. The resolution is expected around December 15, 2019.

Rockets bounce back from Spurs defeat

