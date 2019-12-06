Rockets Vs Raptors Highlights: Ben McLemore Outperforms James Harden In Rockets' Win

Houston Rockets bounced back from their dramatic loss against the San Antonio Spurs to beat the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). It was a must-win game for the Rockets, more so since it was an away one as well. Keep reading as we discuss the Rockets vs Raptors highlights and the player ratings from the game.

Rockets vs Raptors highlights: James Harden overshadowed by Ben McLemore

The Rockets started the game with high intensity, winning the first two quarters with an 8-point lead. Despite the Raptors coming back in Q3 to close the gap, the Rockets prevailed in Q4 to comfortably win the game 119-109. James Harden had a decent game, considering the high standards he has set this season, scoring 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. But it was Ben McLemore, who scored the highest number of points in the game, recording 28 points for the Rockets. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined to score 44 points for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry scored 19 points, 5 rebounds and eight assists in only his second game since returning after a thumb injury. The game saw a total of 34 three-pointers being scored, out which 22 were scored by the Rockets in 55 attempts.

Ben McLemore had EIGHT 3-Pointers & 28 PTS in the Rockets WIN at Toronto! 🚀#OneMission | @BenMcLemore pic.twitter.com/SZPwIzB3pm — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 6, 2019

Rockets vs Raptors: Upcoming games

Rockets rise up to the 5th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 14-7 (win-loss) record. Meanwhile, the Raptors drop to 4th in the Eastern Conference standings after losing for the sixth time in the league (15-6). Next up for the Houston Rockets is the Pheonix Suns while Toronto Raptors will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Rockets vs Raptors highlights: Rockets play around the Raptors in style

Every Raptors player on the floor touches the ball, possession ends in a swish 💦 pic.twitter.com/AI4olG6tGU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 6, 2019

Rockets vs Raptors player ratings

Houston Rockets

P.J. Tucker: 6/10

Ben McLemore: 8/10

Clint Capela: 6.5/10

James Harden: 6/10

Russell Westbrook: 6/10

Austin Rivers: 6/10

Danuel House: 6/10

Thabo Stefolosha: NA

Chris Clemons: NA

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam: 7/10

OG Anunoby: 6/10

Marc Gasol: 5.5/10

Kyle Lowry: 6/10

Fred VanVleet: 6.5/10

Norman Powell: 6/10

Serge Ibaka: 5/10

Terence Davis: 5/10

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: NA

Chris Boucher: NA

