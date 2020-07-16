NBA Includes New Safety Protocol About Antibody Tests To Prevent 'false' Positive Results

With the NBA restart only two weeks away, the league announced on Wednesday that they will be updating the exciting NBA safety protocol by adding an antibody test. This news comes amid concerns that false positive results could have an impact on players returning from COVID-19. As per the NBA memo obtained by ESPN, the antibody test will be for players and staff who have recovered from COVID-19.

False COVID-19 tests cause the league to update NBA safety protocol

As per reports, the test was included as people who recover from COVID-19 can still have dead virus cells in their bloodstreams which can be detected by tests. Which is why the antibody test is now a protocol for NBA players to prevent false positives. As per the ESPN report, teams have been worried about false positive tests affecting prominent players, especially during offseason.

During a recent call with the NBA's general managers, they expressed concern over what would happen if a false positive test took place on a game day. Reports also revealed that at least one NBA player who had COVID-19 recovered and was cleared to travel to Orlando had previously registered negative tests at Disney World and the 48-hour quarantine. However, the player later tested positive. As of now, two NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 in the bubble.

False COVID-19 tests a cause of concern for the NBA

The NBA also expects there to be false positive tests, so there will be retests administered soon after a positive test to confirm. If a second test comes up positive, that player will be moved to Isolation Housing and monitored (provided they don't need hospital care) https://t.co/tvVZDrryRs — Scott Davis (@WScottDavis) June 17, 2020

Many players who had contracted the virus like Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield have already started practising with their teams once again at the NBA Bubble. While Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook and Kings forward Harrison Barnes are currently recovering, they are also expected to travel to the Walt Disney World soon. The new memo released by the NBA listed four steps each person will have to clear so he is no longer restricted from practising or participating with the team. The steps were finalised after being reviewed by infectious disease experts and epidemiologists in consultation with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

New steps for the NBA safety protocol initiated by the league

At least 14 days must have passed from the latter of their first positive test or the resolution of their symptoms.

They must pass two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

They must return a positive antibody test within the past 30 days.

They must pass a negative rapid coronavirus test before taking part in any close, physical contact with other people.

