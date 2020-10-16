Rockets Scout B.J. Johnson Dies In Shocking Bicycle Accident, NBA Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

Veteran Houston Rockets scout – BJ Johnson – passed away on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). The devastating news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, who offered his condolences for the loss of a "standup and genuine human". NBA world, fans and other league employees who knew him, poured in with tributes and messages, mourning the loss of an NBA veteran.

Rockets scout death after bicycle accident shocks NBA world

Crushing loss for the NBA, Houston Rockets and the basketball community: Rockets scout BJ Johnson has passed away. BJ was a standup and genuine human and a basketball purist all over the world. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2020

Johnson, 65, was a well-respected figure in the NBA. As per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, he was involved in a bicycle accident that claimed his life. The long-time talent scout is survived by his wife Claudette, son Bijan and two stepchildren Michael Mitchell and Ciara Brown.

Johnson, as per reports, worked with the Rockets since their 1994-95 championship season. He continued to work for the team for years and remained with the team even when they changed five coaches, three GMs and even two owners. "If you met or knew BJ, Brent Johnson, you loved him," one user wrote on Twitter, adding that he always made time for everyone and had an "infectious smile". Jamal Crawford too commented, stating how Johnson helped him even if he was not on his team.

What was B.J. Johnson cause of death?

Houston Chronicle reported that the bicycle accident was the cause of his death. “He was riding his bike and hit a culvert," his wife said. She explained that they believe he fell forward and broke his neck near a construction site. There was apparently no blood because he broke his neck. The Chronicle added that Johnson rode his bike for 30 miles a day almost usually.

B.J. Johnson death: NBA world, fans reacts to news of Rockets scout Bicycle accident

Nooooooo not BJ Johnson. When I was an unproven rookie, he helped give me a lot of confidence that I had a bright future, even when I didn't see it.. I wasn't even on his team. He always had some words of encouragement, or just kept it real with me. Prayers to his family 🙏🏾 . — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 16, 2020

Stunned and saddened about longtime Rockets scout BJ Johnson’s death. You won’t find a friendlier person in the NBA. So many players and scouts credited Johnson for helping them find their way in the league. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 16, 2020

😰 man. One of the few guys I was introduced to when I first started working in the league. He was the best to see on the road scouting. Always smiling having fun. Wow. — Enice (@Enver_9) October 16, 2020

If you met or knew BJ, Brent Johnson, you loved him.

He had an infectious smile and a caring heart. Always made time for people, could never leave a room. He was like the mayor, he knew everyone and talked to everyone. He's surely going to be missed. — Leigh Klein (@leighalanklein) October 16, 2020

Let’s thank God that such men like BJ Johnson lived. 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 — Jeffrey Thomas (@truth_jt) October 16, 2020

(Image credits: NBA site)