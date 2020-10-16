Last Updated:

Rockets Scout B.J. Johnson Dies In Shocking Bicycle Accident, NBA Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

As per recent reports, long-time Houston Rockets scout BJ Johnson passed away in a recent tragic bicycle by breaking his neck.

Veteran Houston Rockets scout – BJ Johnson – passed away on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). The devastating news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, who offered his condolences for the loss of a "standup and genuine human". NBA world, fans and other league employees who knew him, poured in with tributes and messages, mourning the loss of an NBA veteran. 

Rockets scout death after bicycle accident shocks NBA world

Johnson, 65, was a well-respected figure in the NBA. As per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, he was involved in a bicycle accident that claimed his life. The long-time talent scout is survived by his wife Claudette, son Bijan and two stepchildren Michael Mitchell and Ciara Brown.

Johnson, as per reports, worked with the Rockets since their 1994-95 championship season. He continued to work for the team for years and remained with the team even when they changed five coaches, three GMs and even two owners. "If you met or knew BJ, Brent Johnson, you loved him," one user wrote on Twitter, adding that he always made time for everyone and had an "infectious smile". Jamal Crawford too commented, stating how Johnson helped him even if he was not on his team. 

What was B.J. Johnson cause of death?

Houston Chronicle reported that the bicycle accident was the cause of his death. “He was riding his bike and hit a culvert," his wife said. She explained that they believe he fell forward and broke his neck near a construction site. There was apparently no blood because he broke his neck. The Chronicle added that Johnson rode his bike for 30 miles a day almost usually. 

B.J. Johnson death: NBA world, fans reacts to news of Rockets scout Bicycle accident

