Kobe Bryant Predicted Rockets' Loss In 2019, Thought Their "style" Can Never Win Titles

The Houston Rockets are currently at the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs, trailing 1-3 to the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the initial Game 1 victory, the Lakers stepped up, winning three straight games. James Harden struggled offensively, shooting a terrible 2-of-11 during Game 4.

Kobe Bryant predicted the Houston Rockets loss over a year ago in 2019

Mamba said this about James Harden last year pic.twitter.com/YMcaxDhZx1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 11, 2020

Before the 2019-20 season even began, the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had predicted the Rockets' loss. During a February 2019 The Jump interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, the NBA icon admitted that while the Rockets were a good team and fun to watch, their style could not win them a championship. “I’m not a fan of in terms of winning championships, I don’t think that style is ever going to win championships,” said the five-time NBA champion.

However, he added that one has to keep the team's "head above water" to win games, which means a player has to do what is takes to win. Harden, according to Bryant, was doing that. When Nichols asked if Bryant thinks Harden and the Rockets can bag the title, the Lakers star replied with a no. “Not with this style of play, it won’t win,” Bryant answered. “With one player dominating the ball.” The 18-time NBA All-Star further complimented Harden, calling him "absolutely remarkable" and someone was doing "phenomenal stuff".

Lakers vs Rockets Game 4 highlights

Harden performed poorly during Game 5, scoring 21 points, mostly from the free-throw line. Though he led the team to their 112-97 victory with 36 points, he did not perform consistently later on in the Lakers vs Rockets series. When asked about playing "flat", Harden replied by letting the interviewer know it was a very good question but chose not to answer properly. “I don’t have an explanation for you,” he said.

When Rockets head coach Mike D'Atoni was asked about the issue, he admitted that their team lacked a cohesive spirit. While James Harden struggled, Russell Westbrook too struggled to put up consistent performances, scoring only 10 points in Game 2. On the other hand, LeBron James and Anthony Davis picked up their pace after Game 1. They pushed the Rockets to the brink of elimination and will look to seal the series with Game 5 on Saturday at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Bryant, who played with the Lakers for his entire NBA career, passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26. He led the team to five NBA champions – one three-peat and one two-peat – before retiring in 2016. The Lakers, being his home team, have vowed to win the Lakers 17th NBA title in his honour.

(Image credits: AP, Houston Rockets Instagram)