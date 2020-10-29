Raptors' Terance Davis Charged With Assault, Criminal Mischief For Allegedly Punching Ex

Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was recently arrested after allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend. The Raptors guard was arrested on Tuesday night (EST) in New York City. As per police reports, Davis has been arrested for assaulting a woman and criminal mischief.

Raptors rookie Terence Davis arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend

Raptors' Terence Davis has been charged on seven counts, including assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief pic.twitter.com/Bi2qhOCtMF — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 28, 2020

How was Terence Davis ex-girlfriend injured?

As per reports, police said that the incident occurred at around 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday in an apartment on Manhattan's East Side. As per detective Sophia Mason's statement, Davis hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye in the process, while also grabbing her phone and breaking its screen. The 20-year-woman was reportedly visiting Davis, where the both got into a "verbal spat".

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Davis was reportedly facing seven charges – assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment. The complaint filed added that the woman's son – who was standing near her – fell when Davis hit her. The next court date has been set for December 11.

Terence Davis assault case: What are Terence Davis charges?

New: Raptors G Terence Davis was released after his arraignment, the NY DA’s office says.

He faces 7 charges, inc. two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

Davis’s next court date is Dec 11.

The criminal complaint against him: pic.twitter.com/zASAIHzWoa — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 28, 2020

As per reports, defence attorney Greg Esposito states that Davis denies the charges, but has declined to comment otherwise. The 23-year-old was released on his "own recognizance". Raptors director of media relations Jennifer Quinn commented on the matter. “We are aware of the reports and are seeking more information," Quinn said in a statement to Postmedia.

Davis was previously under the spotlight after he shared some COVID-19 conspiracy theories on his social media accounts. In August, the team's senior leadership had reprimanded him for arriving at the game in the Orlando bubble with a mask which had a hole in it. While the backlash had been milder back then, Davis was called out by fans on Twitter after his arrest. Many were confused as to why he would take such a step and affronted by the idea of a woman and child being hurt.

Terence Davis stats and rookie campaign

Terence Davis pours in a career-high 31 PTS (12-15 FGM) as the @Raptors tie their franchise-record with 11 gstraight wins! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/0PG0zOb5cx — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

Surprisingly, Davis – who was a star at Ole Miss – went undrafted in 2019. However, the Raptors drafted him after impressive performances at the Las Vegas Summer League and the NBA's combine. He earned a spot on the team's rotation and was selected in the All-Rookie second-team. He averaged 7.5 points during the regular season and scored 7.2 points per game during the postseason at Walt Disney World. His contract is non-guaranteed for the 2020-21 season until the free agency starts in November.

(Image credits: NBA Twitter – @nba)