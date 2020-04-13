Rudy Gobert's 'strained' Relationship With Donovan Mitchell Are False Rumours: Reports

On March 11, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after which the NBA announced their suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. A day later, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also contracted the virus. As Gobert was reported to be careless regarding the virus and precautions suggested for it, his relationship with his teammates was rumoured to be tense.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert relationship: Rudy Gobert reveals his relationship with Donovan Mitchell is 'great'

I just spoke to Rudy Gobert, says he and Donovan Mitchell didn’t speak much in the beginning but they spoke a couple days ago. Reiterates their relationship is great and they’re focused on winning championships together. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 12, 2020

Snippet from the conversation with Rudy Gobert addressing media speculation about his relationship with Donovan Mitchell: pic.twitter.com/jQ8KaPEnZs — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 12, 2020

Sources: Both players had issues with one another stemming from the developments of the COVID-19 positive results that they ultimately recovered from. There’s more work to be done, but the chat is a good sign they’re working on turning the page. https://t.co/7q0LzjskEs — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 13, 2020

Shortly after the NBA suspension, there were reports about Gobert being careless with the players and their belongings in the locker room, which also led to rumours about the Jazz players being unhappy with Gobert. As per reports, Gobert stated that his and Mitchell's relationship is now 'great' and they want to focus on winning NBA championships together. Previously, reports had stated that while Gobert had apologized for his behaviour, it would take some times for things to go back to normal.

Around a week before the NBA suspension, Gobert was seen touching all the reporter's mics while joking about the virus. In his apology letter on Instagram, Gobert apologized for putting everyone around him in danger. As of now, both Gobert and Mitchell have now been cleared of COVID-19 symptoms.

