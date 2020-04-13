The Debate
Rudy Gobert's 'strained' Relationship With Donovan Mitchell Are False Rumours: Reports

Basketball News

As per reports, Rudy Gobert stated that his and Donovan Mitchell's relationship is now 'great' and they want to focus on winning NBA championships together.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rudy Gobert

On March 11, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after which the NBA announced their suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. A day later, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also contracted the virus. As Gobert was reported to be careless regarding the virus and precautions suggested for it, his relationship with his teammates was rumoured to be tense. 

Also read | Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert relationship: Rudy Gobert's carelessness regarding coronavirus leaves Utah Jazz players frustrated

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert relationship: Rudy Gobert reveals his relationship with Donovan Mitchell is 'great'

Also read | Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert relationship: Is there a Rudy Gobert donovan mitchell rift?

Also read | NBA players with coronavirus: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert hits the gym after being cleared of coronavirus

Shortly after the NBA suspension, there were reports about Gobert being careless with the players and their belongings in the locker room, which also led to rumours about the Jazz players being unhappy with Gobert. As per reports, Gobert stated that his and Mitchell's relationship is now 'great' and they want to focus on winning NBA championships together. Previously, reports had stated that while Gobert had apologized for his behaviour, it would take some times for things to go back to normal.

Around a week before the NBA suspension, Gobert was seen touching all the reporter's mics while joking about the virus. In his apology letter on Instagram, Gobert apologized for putting everyone around him in danger. As of now, both Gobert and Mitchell have now been cleared of COVID-19 symptoms. 

Also read | NBA players with coronavirus: Rudy Gobert issues apology for endangering people, being careless about coronavirus

First Published:
