Donovan Mitchell Reluctant To Fix Relationship With Rudy Gobert After COVID-19 Scare

Basketball News

Coronavirus US: Donovan Mitchell is reportedly in no mood to rekindle his friendship with Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert after last month's incidents.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert was one of the first professional NBA players to test positive for coronavirus. The NBA decided to suspend the league immediately after the news broke last month. However, the Utah Jazz star received a lot of criticism due to his actions before the coronavirus test result which involved touching media equipment after a press conference.

Also Read | Utah Jazz will be downsizing 'small percentage' of workforce to cover losses: Report

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert helping out in the war against coronavirus

Also Read | Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert hits the gym after being cleared of coronavirus

Coronavirus US

Donovan Mitchell reportedly is "reluctant" to fix his relationship with Rudy Gobert

Also Read | Could Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz have spread coronavirus to other NBA teams they played?

A report in The Athletic stated that Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert's friendship is beyond repair. Donovan Mitchell blames teammate Rudy Gobert after the former also tested positive for the COVID-19 strain. Donovan Mitchell and Gobert are in their third season together after Mitchell was drafted No. 13 out of Louisville in 2017. Utah Jazz currently sit fourth in the Western Conference at 41–23 as the NBA approaches the second month of its coronavirus suspension. 

Also Read | Rudy Gobert's carelessness regarding coronavirus leaves Utah Jazz players frustrated

Coronavirus US

The US continues to show an upward rise in COVID-19 cases

Also Read | NBA suspended indefinitely as Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
