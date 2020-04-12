Donovan Mitchell Reluctant To Fix Relationship With Rudy Gobert After COVID-19 Scare

Rudy Gobert was one of the first professional NBA players to test positive for coronavirus. The NBA decided to suspend the league immediately after the news broke last month. However, the Utah Jazz star received a lot of criticism due to his actions before the coronavirus test result which involved touching media equipment after a press conference.
Rudy Gobert is donating more than $500,000 to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the French health care system.— utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 14, 2020
Donovan Mitchell’s relationship with Rudy Gobert does not appear to be salvageable, per @ShamsCharania— Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) April 10, 2020
Mitchell is reluctant to fix their relationship, but the Jazz have hope things will improve.
The team has tried to tell DM there’s no way to know who gave the other COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/c8mdBRLg8B
A report in The Athletic stated that Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert's friendship is beyond repair. Donovan Mitchell blames teammate Rudy Gobert after the former also tested positive for the COVID-19 strain. Donovan Mitchell and Gobert are in their third season together after Mitchell was drafted No. 13 out of Louisville in 2017. Utah Jazz currently sit fourth in the Western Conference at 41–23 as the NBA approaches the second month of its coronavirus suspension.
Reported US coronavirus cases via @CNN:— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 11, 2020
5 weeks ago: 332 cases
4 weeks ago: 2,204 cases
3 weeks ago: 18,763 cases
2 weeks ago: 101,242 cases
1 week ago: 277,953 cases
Right now: 500,399 cases
