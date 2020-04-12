Donovan Mitchell Reluctant To Fix Relationship With Rudy Gobert After COVID-19 Scare

Rudy Gobert was one of the first professional NBA players to test positive for coronavirus. The NBA decided to suspend the league immediately after the news broke last month. However, the Utah Jazz star received a lot of criticism due to his actions before the coronavirus test result which involved touching media equipment after a press conference.

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert helping out in the war against coronavirus

Rudy Gobert is donating more than $500,000 to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the French health care system.



» https://t.co/dxy82zTqp3 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus US

Donovan Mitchell reportedly is "reluctant" to fix his relationship with Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell’s relationship with Rudy Gobert does not appear to be salvageable, per @ShamsCharania



Mitchell is reluctant to fix their relationship, but the Jazz have hope things will improve.



The team has tried to tell DM there’s no way to know who gave the other COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/c8mdBRLg8B — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) April 10, 2020

A report in The Athletic stated that Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert's friendship is beyond repair. Donovan Mitchell blames teammate Rudy Gobert after the former also tested positive for the COVID-19 strain. Donovan Mitchell and Gobert are in their third season together after Mitchell was drafted No. 13 out of Louisville in 2017. Utah Jazz currently sit fourth in the Western Conference at 41–23 as the NBA approaches the second month of its coronavirus suspension.

Coronavirus US

The US continues to show an upward rise in COVID-19 cases

Reported US coronavirus cases via @CNN:



5 weeks ago: 332 cases

4 weeks ago: 2,204 cases

3 weeks ago: 18,763 cases

2 weeks ago: 101,242 cases

1 week ago: 277,953 cases

Right now: 500,399 cases — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 11, 2020

