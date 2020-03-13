Rudy Gobert's Carelessness Regarding Coronavirus Leaves Utah Jazz Players Frustrated

Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, after which the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season. Following the announcement, reports suggested that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings. A video of Rudy Gobert touching reporters mics while making fun of the virus was also shared, after which Gobert was criticised for not taking proper precautions. Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday.

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Utah Jazz players frustrated with Rudy Gobert after his careless behaviour

A day after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, there were reports about the Jazz team being unhappy with him regarding his approach towards the virus. The team has had to work on mending their relationships and are glad that they are not returning to work immediately after. Though Rudy Gobert apologized for his behaviour, it will be some time before the team is back on track.

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert's careless behaviour before being diagnosed with the virus

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert apologizes for his behaviour and thanks for their support

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert won't be fined by the league

The NBA will not be fine or suspend Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for his actions leading up to testing positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 13, 2020

As of now, Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the only two NBA players with Coronavirus. On Thursday, Kevin Love penned a letter to NBA fans, announcing that the NBA will be suspended for at least a month. After Gobert's test, other NBA teams have been asked to self-quarantine.

