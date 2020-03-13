The Debate
Rudy Gobert's Carelessness Regarding Coronavirus Leaves Utah Jazz Players Frustrated

Basketball News

A day after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, there were reports about the Jazz team being unhappy with him regarding his approach towards the virus.

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, after which the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season. Following the announcement, reports suggested that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings. A video of Rudy Gobert touching reporters mics while making fun of the virus was also shared, after which Gobert was criticised for not taking proper precautions. Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday.

Also read | Rudy Gobert to not be fined by NBA for behaviour prior to testing positive for Coronavirus

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Utah Jazz players frustrated with Rudy Gobert after his careless behaviour 

A day after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, there were reports about the Jazz team being unhappy with him regarding his approach towards the virus. The team has had to work on mending their relationships and are glad that they are not returning to work immediately after. Though Rudy Gobert apologized for his behaviour, it will be some time before the team is back on track. 

Also read | Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert's careless behaviour before being diagnosed with the virus

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert apologizes for his behaviour and thanks for their support

Also read | Rudy Gobert issues apology for endangering people, being careless about coronavirus

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert won't be fined by the league

As of now, Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the only two NBA players with Coronavirus. On Thursday, Kevin Love penned a letter to NBA fans, announcing that the NBA will be suspended for at least a month. After Gobert's test, other NBA teams have been asked to self-quarantine. 

Also read | Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mithcell jokes about others having Coronavirus prior to testing +ve in Oklahoma

First Published:
