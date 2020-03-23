Rudy Gobert Update: Jazz Star Reveals Losing Sense Of Smell And Taste In Latest Tweet

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, which led to the NBA suspending the Jazz vs OKC Thunder game before eventually postponing the entire NBA 2019-20 season. Since then, Rudy Gobert has apologized for taking coronavirus lightly and kept fans updated about his condition via Twitter. In his recent Twitter post, the Jazz star shared an update about his condition, admitting that he is unable to taste or smell things due to the virus.

Also read | Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell infected, other players being tested

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert admits to losing the sense of smell and taste due to coronavirus

Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 22, 2020

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert experiences COVID-19 symptoms

In his tweet, Rudy Gobert revealed that he is unable to smell or taste things and asked if anyone was feeling the same. As per the British Association of Otorhinolaryngology, the inability to smell or taste things could be crucial warnings in 'hidden carriers' for the coronavirus. These symptoms often appear in people who show none of the widely known symptoms.

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert provides an update via NBA

In his last update, Gobert had assured everyone that his health has been better every day. Similar to his Instagram apology, the 27-year-old expressed regret over not taking coronavirus seriously. He even thanked all his fans for their support and asked everyone to take care and carry out the necessary precautions.

Also read | Rudy Gobert update: Gobert's carelessness regarding coronavirus leaves Utah Jazz players frustrated

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert issues apology on Instagram

Rudy Gobert update: Rudy Gobert donates $500,000 after testing positive for COVID-19

Rudy Gobert has donated around $500,000 to help people affect by the coronavirus. The amount has further been divided, as some was given to part-time workers in the Vivint Smart Arena in Salt Lake City, while $100,000 was given to research facilities in Utah and OKC for coronavirus-related research. The remaining amount was donated to his home country France.

Also read | Rudy Gobert update: Gobert Instagram apology gets 250,000-plus likes

NBA coronavirus update: NBA players with coronavirus

A day after Gobert tested positive, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Wood also tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, Kevin Durant, three other Nets players, two Lakers players and Marcus Smart confirmed being infected with the virus. Currently, there are 14 NBA members infected. The league is eyeing a mid-June return, though no date or schedule has been confirmed.

Also read | Rudy Gobert update: Goebert donates $500,000 after regretting not taking Coronavirus seriously