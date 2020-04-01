The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Utah Jazz Star Rudy Gobert Hits The Gym After Being Cleared Of Coronavirus

Basketball News

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Rudy Gobert posted a photo of him working out. Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Utah Jazz were cleared of COVID-19.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rudy Gobert

A few days ago, Utah Jazz cleared Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of their team of coronavirus. Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, which caused the NBA to announce the suspension of the league. A day later, Donovan Mithcell was also confirmed to have COVID-19. 

Also read | Rudy Gobert recovery: Jazz star reveals losing sense of smell and taste in latest tweet

Rudy Gobert coronavirus update: Rudy Gobert recovery in full swing as he posts workout photos on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

Rudy Gobert recovery: How is Rudy Gobert doing?

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Rudy Gobert posted a picture of him working out. He captioned it 'back at it', along with adding a video of him throwing boxing punches with a trainer. Rudy Gobert and the rest of the team were cleared on Friday (Saturday IST). 

Also read | Rudy Gobert recovery: Gobert donates $500,000 after regretting not taking Coronavirus seriously

Rudy Gobert recovery: Rudy Gobert coronavirus update before being cleared of COVID-19

Rudy Gobert recovery: Rudy Gobert provides an update via NBA

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert slammed for being careless before being diagnosed 

A few days before being diagnosed with the virus, Gobert was seen touching interviewers' mics while joking about the virus. He later apologized for the same on Instagram. The Jazz star asked people to not repeat his mistakes and take the necessary precautions. As per reports, his Jazz teammates were unhappy with Gobert's behaviour as he was also careless in their locker room, touching players and their things constantly. Gobert also donated $500,000 towards coronavirus relief. 

Also read | Rudy Gobert recovery: Gobert and Donovan Mitchell infected, other players being tested

NBA players with coronavirus

Apart from Mitchell and Gobert, there are eight NBA players with coronavirus – Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players, two LA Lakers players and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart. The Lakers and Smart have also recovered from the virus, while Durant is said to be recovering well. Apart from the players, five other NBA members have contracted COVID-19, which includes New York Knicks owner James Dolan. 

Also read | Rudy Gobert recovery: Gobert issues apology for endangering people, being careless about coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE