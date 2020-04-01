Utah Jazz Star Rudy Gobert Hits The Gym After Being Cleared Of Coronavirus

A few days ago, Utah Jazz cleared Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of their team of coronavirus. Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, which caused the NBA to announce the suspension of the league. A day later, Donovan Mithcell was also confirmed to have COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert coronavirus update: Rudy Gobert recovery in full swing as he posts workout photos on Instagram

Rudy Gobert recovery: How is Rudy Gobert doing?

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Rudy Gobert posted a picture of him working out. He captioned it 'back at it', along with adding a video of him throwing boxing punches with a trainer. Rudy Gobert and the rest of the team were cleared on Friday (Saturday IST).

Rudy Gobert recovery: Rudy Gobert coronavirus update before being cleared of COVID-19

Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 22, 2020

Rudy Gobert recovery: Rudy Gobert provides an update via NBA

Rudy Gobert coronavirus: Gobert slammed for being careless before being diagnosed

A few days before being diagnosed with the virus, Gobert was seen touching interviewers' mics while joking about the virus. He later apologized for the same on Instagram. The Jazz star asked people to not repeat his mistakes and take the necessary precautions. As per reports, his Jazz teammates were unhappy with Gobert's behaviour as he was also careless in their locker room, touching players and their things constantly. Gobert also donated $500,000 towards coronavirus relief.

NBA players with coronavirus

Apart from Mitchell and Gobert, there are eight NBA players with coronavirus – Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players, two LA Lakers players and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart. The Lakers and Smart have also recovered from the virus, while Durant is said to be recovering well. Apart from the players, five other NBA members have contracted COVID-19, which includes New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

