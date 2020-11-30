RUS Vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIBA International Qualifiers Live

Quick links:
Russia (RUS) will face Italy (ITA) in the FIBA International qualifiers on Monday, November 30 at 7:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Saku Suurhall Arena in Tallinn, Estonia. Here is our RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction, top picks and RUS vs ITA Dream11 team.
Russia are currently leading the FIBA International standing with five points. Mikhail Kulagin and team have played three matches so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. Italy, on the other hand, are occupying the second position with four points and a win-loss record of 2-0. However, in their last clash, Italy defeated Russia 83–64.
Andrei Sopin, Vitaly Fridzon, Mikhail Kulagin, Evgeny Baburin, Grigory Motovilov, Nikita Kurbanov, Andrey Vorontsevich, Sergey Karasev, Pavel Antipov, Andrey Zubkov, Semen Antonov, Evgeny Valiev, Vladimir Ivlev
Marco Spissu, Paul Biligha, Amedeo Tessitori, Giampaolo Ricci, Ariel Filloy, Marco Belinelli, Daniel Hackett, Amedeo Della Valle, Luca Vitali, Danilo Gallinari, Luigi Datome, Alessandro Gentile, Awudu Abass, Jeff Brooks
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Russia are the favourites to win the game.
GAME DAY!— РФБ (@russiabasket) November 30, 2020
🏀 @EuroBasket 2022 Qualifiers Group B
Russia 🇷🇺 vs Italy 🇮🇹
📍 Tallinn, Estonia
⏰ 17:00 MSK (15:00 CET)
📊 https://t.co/UYt6H1zCka
📺 Матч ТВ
🧑💻 https://t.co/Kvv7lIA956 pic.twitter.com/VGMPiszyjB
