RUS Vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIBA International Qualifiers Live

Russia (RUS) will face Italy (ITA) in the FIBA International qualifiers on Monday, November 30 at 7:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Saku Suurhall Arena in Tallinn, Estonia. Here is our RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction, top picks and RUS vs ITA Dream11 team.

RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction: RUS vs ITA Dream11 team and preview

Russia are currently leading the FIBA International standing with five points. Mikhail Kulagin and team have played three matches so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. Italy, on the other hand, are occupying the second position with four points and a win-loss record of 2-0. However, in their last clash, Italy defeated Russia 83–64.

RUS vs ITA live: RUS vs ITA schedule

Date: Monday, November 30, 2020

Time: 7: 30 pm IST

Venue: Saku Suurhall Arena in Tallinn, Estonia

Also Read l USA Basketball runs past Bahamas 99-59 in AmeriCup qualifier

RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction: Squad list

RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction: Russia squad

Andrei Sopin, Vitaly Fridzon, Mikhail Kulagin, Evgeny Baburin, Grigory Motovilov, Nikita Kurbanov, Andrey Vorontsevich, Sergey Karasev, Pavel Antipov, Andrey Zubkov, Semen Antonov, Evgeny Valiev, Vladimir Ivlev

RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction: Italy squad

Marco Spissu, Paul Biligha, Amedeo Tessitori, Giampaolo Ricci, Ariel Filloy, Marco Belinelli, Daniel Hackett, Amedeo Della Valle, Luca Vitali, Danilo Gallinari, Luigi Datome, Alessandro Gentile, Awudu Abass, Jeff Brooks

Also Read l ASV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Russia: Mikhail Kulagin, Pavel Antipov, Evgeny Baburin

Italy: Luca Vitali, Amedeo Della Valle, Amedeo Tessitori

RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction: RUS vs ITA Dream11 team

Point Guards: Mikhail Kulagin, Marco Spissu

Shooting Guard: Luca Vitali, Evgeny Baburin

Small Forward: Amedeo Della Valle

Power Forward: Pavel Antipov, Giampaolo Ricci

Center: Amedeo Tessitori (SP)

Also Read l Steph Curry admits being more nervous while playing in golf tournament than NBA Finals

RUS vs ITA live: RUS vs ITA match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Russia are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The RUS vs ITA Dream11 prediction and RUS vs ITA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RUS vs ITA Dream11 team and RUS vs ITA match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l FEN vs VAL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

Image Source: Russiabasket Twitter