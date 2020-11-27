Steph Curry Admits Being More Nervous While Playing In Golf Tournament Than NBA Finals

Steph Curry, famous for his shooting and three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, is also known for his love for golf. The 33-year-old often posts about playing golf, even attending and participating in tournaments. During a recent interview, Curry opened up about golf, stating how he was more nervous while playing that tournament than he was during his NBA Finals appearances.

Steph Curry on being nervous about his golf tournament

While talking to Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the two-time NBA MVP spoke about how the nervousness he felt while playing golf does not compare to his NBA appearances. Curry, who has played 11 years in the league, has played 112 NBA playoff games – 28 of which were Finals. However, Curry was nervous during the 2017 and 2018 Ellie Mae Classic golf tournaments.

"I've played in NBA Finals, I've played in world championships and played with Team USA," Curry said, before adding that he has played countless big games in his career. "There is no comparison to how nervous I was on the first tee, standing there with other professionals, trying to compete".

Curry, who has previously participated in golf events for charity, will be playing at The Match Champions for Change, which will be broadcast on TNT. Taking place this Friday, the Warriors icon will play alongside Peyton Manning to face PGC star Phil Mickelson and former NBA icon Charles Barkley.

During the same interview, Curry also spoke about the possibility of choosing golf over basketball. "There was always that question," Curry said, wondering what it might have been if he had put the same amount of effort into golf. "We'll never know, but it's always competed in terms of my attention".

NBA 2020-21 schedule

This is how much Steve Kerr trusts Steph Curry 👀 pic.twitter.com/LTzJvmbEQC — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 25, 2020

Curry broke his hand four games into the 2019-20 season, sidelining him for months. He returned for one game in March, but the season itself was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the NBA 2020-21 campaign scheduled to begin on December 22, Curry and the Warriors will look to make a comeback, even without Klay Thompson (Achilles tear).

Steph Curry describing how he felt after hearing the injury news about Klay.



Prayers up for Klay's recovery. 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/ulhs4E8y3e — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2020

