Russell Westbrook And James Harden Don't Want To Play Together, Rockets In Crisis?

Houston Rockets' 2019-20 NBA season came to a disappointing end after they were handsomely beaten 4-1 by the eventual champions, Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals. Just two months after their previous season came to a close, the Rockets appear in complete disarray, and as it appears one of the top stars wants out.

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported Russell Westbrook wants a trade just one season after heading to Houston from Oklahoma City Thunder. Just 24 hours after the news broke, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said the reason Westbrook wants to leave the Rockets after just one season is that he does not want to play with James Harden anymore.

During his appearance on First Take on Thursday, Smith said, "This is not opinion; I'm telling you what I have heard. They don't want to play with each other anymore. Russell Westbrook doesn't want to play with James Harden. James Harden doesn't want to play with Russell Westbrook."

Smith went on to explain the situation at the Rockets stating both players, who are two of the best ballplayers in the NBA, do not wish to off the ball as much. This is particularly the case with Westbrook, who embraced the side-role at Houston, with James Harden taking the role of the team's primary scorer.

"Russell Westbrook wants the ball in his hands. He doesn't want to play off the ball as much. He looks at his success in Oklahoma City over the previous several years - the ball needs to be in his hands. That's his mentality," Stephen A. Smith added. "The mentality of James Harden is that: 'All right, so be it,' and so as a result of it, Houston is in turmoil."

"I'm telling you what I have heard: they don't want to play with each other any more. Russell Westbrook doesn't want to play with James Harden. James Harden doesn't want to play with Russell Westbrook."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/qI95isyytL — First Take (@FirstTake) November 12, 2020

Westbrook to Hornets?

The Houston Rockets might not have an easy time to find a trade part for Russell Westbrook, considering the 32-year-old still has a reported $132.7 million left in his contract over the next three years. Per The Athletic, the Charlotte Hornets have held preliminary discussions with the player over a potential trade. The Hornets, owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, are said to be seriously considering a trade for the Rockets star, while a "couple" of teams have also expressed an interest in the former NBA MVP.

Rumours of a James Harden trade are also making the rounds on the internet. This comes after ESPN reported on Wednesday that both, Westbrook and Harden, have expressed concerns over the direction of the franchise. As mentioned, just two months after their embarrassing exit from the NBA playoffs, the Rockets appear to be on the verge of exploding.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni left his job to join the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant head coach. Meanwhile, Daryl Morey, who stepped down from his role as the GM of the Rockets, was recently announced as the president of basketball operations of the Philadelphia 76ers.

(Image Credits: James Harden Instagram)