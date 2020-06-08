Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan Call For Unity During Protest In Compton

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan attended a protest on Sunday in Compton, California. The NBA duo was seen alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar, as protesters peacefully marched to showcase their solidarity against racial injustice and police brutality. The aftermath of the death of George Floyd - an African-American who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis - has seen mass protests across several cities in the United States.

Russell Westbrook and DeRozan attend peaceful Compton protests

Russell Westbrook is a native of Long Beach and DeMar DeRozan is a native of Compton. Both NBA stars attended the march and Westbrook was even seen addressing the crowd with an inspirational message. Russell Westbrook's message to the protesters revolved around unity as he urged the gathered people to come together to fight against systematic racism in the US. "Continue to fight for one another. Continue to lift each other up. Continue to protect your own, protect your team, protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together. Put a fist up," Westbrook was heard saying during the Compton protests.

“Put a fist up...”



Here’s the extended clip of Russell Westbrook addressing the people during today’s Compton Peace Walk (via @ChefCBo) pic.twitter.com/DiFkHZ1ldN — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) June 7, 2020

Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan were also seen chanting 'Black Lives Matter' with the fellow protesters.

Russell Westbrook's inspirational social media message

The Rockets star took to Instagram after the Compton protests to share a black and white picture of him from the protest. The 31-year-old captioned it, "It’s impossible for you to understand what happened today if you don’t understand the past - Let's Continue To Fight."

DeMar DeRozan shares snippets from Compton protests on Instagram

George Floyd protests update: Steph Curry attends protests in Bay Area

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement started to snowball after the death of George Floyd. While the police officer responsible for the murder of Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was released by the police department and charged with murder, protests have been a common sight in the country. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry also attended protests in California with his wife. Last week, Curry attended the 'Walk in Unity' march in Oakland alongside Warriors teammates Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee and Kevin Looney.

