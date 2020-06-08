Steph Curry & Wife Ayesha Continue Attending 'Black Lives Matter' Protests In California

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and wife Ayesha continued to attend protests in the Bay area against the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an unarmed African-American, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after the latter pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for almost 8 minutes. The death of George Floyd has sparked mass outrage as protesters have gathered in numbers across several cities in the US to voice their solidarity against racial injustice and police brutality.

Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry attend 'Walk in Unity' protest

Last week, Steph and Ayesha Curry attended the 'Walk in Unity' protest in Oakland, which was organised by his Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson. Fellow Warriors stars like Klay Thompson, Damion Lee and Kevin Looney also participated in the peaceful protest. Reportedly, around 500 protestors marched around Lake Merrit, the same area where the Warriors held their championship parades in recent years. Steph Curry and Ayesha were also seen taking a knee along with the protesters to honour George Floyd.

Steph and Ayesha Curry were spotted at several peaceful protests throughout the last week as the couple tried to show their support for the ongoing protests in the country. On Saturday, the duo was once again seen attending a protest in Palo Alto, California. The three-time NBA champion was filmed carry a board that read 'Black Lives Matter'.

Steph Curry heard chanting "Donald Trump has got to go" during protest

Steph and Ayesha Curry were even heard chanting "Donald Trump has got to go," along with the fellow protesters. The US President has received massive criticism in recent weeks as many have claimed Trump has been sub-par in dealing with the recent turmoil and protests in the country. Other chants like "Hands up, don't shoot," were used by the Steph Curry and the fellow protesters.

"Donald Trump has got to go"



Steph Curry marching in Palo Alto today.

Steph was really in the crowd leading "Hands up, don't shoot" chants



Greatness on and off the court

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd, was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department along with three others - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Chauvin was subsequently charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Apart from the California region, protests have been a common sight across the United States. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery - all in the hands of a current or a former police officer - have highlighted the United States' struggle in dealing with racial injustice.

Fellow NBA star LeBron James has been extremely vocal on social media in support of the protests. On Sunday, Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan were spotted attending a protest in Compton, California, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

