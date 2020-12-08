Russell Westbrook Explains Why He Is Not The Easiest Guy To Understand Or Watch Play

Russell Westbrook has been under fire for being a bad teammate, according to pundits and fans. The critics have criticised him for not getting along with his teammates, which was said to the cause of players being unwilling to join OKC Thunder and team up with Westbrook. Though Kevin Durant and Paul George were among players who have spoken for Westbrook, he was reportedly unhappy with the 'bad teammate tag' he has received.

Also read | Russell Westbrook apparently bothered by the 'bad teammate' tag he's been given

Westbrook interview: The new Wizards guard speaks about being misunderstood in the league

While on the Wizards Talk Podcast, Westbrook claimed that he is often misunderstood. As per the Wizards guard, "90 percent or 100 percent of it is not even true". He added that most times, people who do not know him make things up. They "say anything" about Westbrook, commenting on what he believes in, while referring to comments being made about him as a teammate.

"So, a lot of it kind of goes in one ear and out the other. But I think the biggest thing for me is just kind of being myself, which is easy," he explained. He admitted that while he is genuine, loyal and understanding, he is not the easiest to understand or watch play. However, as a teammate (person or father), he thinks that is the most important to him. He worries about impacting and inspiring, wanting to uplift those around him.

Also read | Russell Westbrook is the first MVP to be traded back-to-back seasons

"[Russell Westbrook] has been very bothered, I'm told, by the suggestion of the kind of teammate he is. ... I think going to Washington, I think that's extra motivation for him to really try to make it work with Bradley Beal."



—@wojespn pic.twitter.com/o7PrfVvN6K — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 3, 2020

Westbrook Wizards trade

Sources: Protection on the first-round pick that the Wizards traded to Houston in Russell Westbrook/John Wall trade: 2023, Lottery; 2024, Top 12; 2025, Top 10; 2026, Top 8; then becomes two second-rounders. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

Also read | Russell Westbrook bids farewell to Houston Rockets, thanks fans after trade to Wizards

Westbrook Wizards number.

Westbrook says he could have taken 0 as his number, but says he wanted to go back to No. 4 -- his original number. Says four was taken in OKC and Houston. Says four is a representation of who he plays for. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) December 5, 2020

For the first time in his NBA career, Westbrook will be playing for a number other than zero. Per reports, he wants to go to No.4, which is his original number. When he was with OKC and Houstoon, the number was taken, which made him opt for No.0.

Also read | James Harden preferred John Wall over Russell Westbrook: Westbrook and Harden

(Image credits: Russell Westbrook Instagram)