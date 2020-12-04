Russell Westbrook Is The First MVP To Be Traded Back-to-back Seasons

After endless speculations, Russell Westbrook has finally been traded by the Houston Rockets. The Rockets and Washington Wizards have traded guards, the latter sending John Wall to Houston. Though rumours spoke about the deal not being finalized, the trade was eventually carried out. Westbrook was reportedly unhappy with the Rockets, wanting an out after the disappointing 2019-20 season.

Westbrook Wizards trade makes him only NBA MVP to be traded for consecutive seasons

Russell Westbrook is the first NBA MVP to be traded in consecutive offseasons. pic.twitter.com/hcDgzTlw1o — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 3, 2020

While Westbrook wanted to part ways with the Rockets, he has now become the first NBA MVP to be traded during back-to-back seasons. Two years ago, he moved to Houston from the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent 11 seasons of his NBA career. Now, he will play alongside Bradley Beal at the Wizards.

Russell Westbrook brings back his high school number: 4. https://t.co/jb1HgptAe3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2020

Along with Wall, the Rockets also received a future lottery-protected first-round Draft pick. The move was announced by both teams on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). When Westbrook moved to the Rockets for Chris Paul, they also received draft picks.

The Rockets were hoping that along with James Harden, Westbrook could help them achieve a deep playoff run. They lost 4-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers during the Western Conference semifinals. Their loss only intensified the Westbrook trade rumours, with reports deeming Westbrook as a bad teammate.

Russell Westbrook NBA MVP season

NBA MVP voting results pic.twitter.com/AspckhVVS3 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 27, 2017

The nine-time NBA All-Star won the NBA MVP award in 2017. Westbrook was chosen over Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, winning with 888 points. He was praised by fans and critics, especially since Kevin Durant had already departed for the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook averaged career-high 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists that season, shooting 42.5% from the field.

Westbrook teams

Westbrook, 32, was the No. 1 overall pick by the OKC Thunder in the 2010 Draft. He played most of his career with the team, but moved on to the Rockets after being unable to win the team a title with Durant on his side. With the Wizards, Westbrook might be able to create more of an impact. Both Beal and Westbrook are efficient shooters, and can be what the team need for a successful playoffs run.

(Image credits: AP)