Russell Westbrook Shows Off Impressive Dunk While Training For 2020-21 Season: Watch

The NBA offseason this year is laden with countless Russell Westbrook trade rumours, revolving around reports about the NBA star not wanting to continue his career with the Houston Rockets. Though the Rockets reportedly want to keep both Westbrook and James Harden, the former could be headed out after their dissapointing postseason campaign. However, Westbrook put the worries on hold for some time, sharing a training video of himseld on Instagram.

Russell Westbrook training

This week, the 32-year-old shared a video of himself, training hard for the upcoming NBA 2020-21 season. Courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league will start the season on December 22, giving teams playing at the NBA bubble in Orlando less time to prepare for a new campaign. Westbrook, however, is showing no signs of slowing down.

He dribbles a little from half-court, before shooting towards the basket. Moving ahead, the Rockets guard runs and leaps towards the ball, grabbing it before lifting up in the air before sinking a powerful reverse dunk. As expected, fans were in awe of his moves, excited to see him on the court once again.

Fans react to Westbrook's dunk while training for the new NBA season

The people said we need to see jumpers and by “the people” i mean👉🏾 @Ko1XI — Justin Gordon (@J_Gore24) December 1, 2020

Nice to see him working on the finer points of his game! — Pat Doris (@pjd1021) December 1, 2020

@stanfordkp @Itamar1710 This will be on that camp mixtape so he can get himself traded — Remy Rocket (@RemytheRat20) December 1, 2020

All he needs to do is fix his jumper and I think he can be top 15 — Mike Coxlong (@Givethatguyamap) December 1, 2020

Great jam Russ but I think you should be working on the 3 point shot instead — Jeff G (@larams_mafia) December 1, 2020

Russell Westbrook Cavs trade

Shams Charania reports that the Houston Rockets spoke with the Cleveland Cavaliers during Draft Week about a potential Russell Westbrook trade. However, the Rockets’ price was not met.



(Via the Load Management podcast) — Alec Sturm (@alec_sturm) December 1, 2020

While Westbrook has mainly been linked to the New York Knicks (and Charlotte Hornets) in the past few weeks. Since those trades seem unlikely, reports are hinting at a possible trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While a trade has been discussed, the Rockets price was not met by the Cavs,

(Image credits: Russell Westbrook Instagram)