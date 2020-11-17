Russell Westbrook Trade: MJ Urges Hornets To Acquire Russ, Team Against Trading No.3 Pick

Last week, reports spoke about the Charlotte Hornets emerging as a new suitor for Russell Westbrook. The Houston Rockets guard is apparently unhappy with the team and their future plans and wants out of the team. While a trade to the Hornets is possible, the franchise might not be on board with trading their No. 3 pick for the draft for Westbrook, who might or might not get them to the playoffs.

Also read | Russell Westbrook extension? Clippers join in the race for signing up Rockets superstar?

Does Michael Jordan want a Russell Westbrook trade to Hornets?

Michael Jordan wants to trade for Russ but the Hornets won’t deal their No. 3 pick for him, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/MpVwzbAwEn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2020

As per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan might be pushing the team to acquire Westbrook this off-season. However, like previous reports, the Hornets are against Jordan's decision, not wanting to trade their pick for an expensive multi-year contract. The 2017 NBA MVP has also been linked to the LA Clippers and New York Knicks in the past.

Also read | Russell Westbrook contract: Speculation of trade grows over Westbrook's future at Rockets

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/8hineXP3AN — Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020

The news about the Hornets' possibly looking to acquire Westbrook emerged after he and James Harden were reported to be concerned about the team and their future. Westbrook, as per The Athletic, was "uneasy" about the team's accountability and culture, which caused him to seek a trade. They added that the 9-time NBA All-Star wants to go back to his previous "floor-general" role as he had while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also read | Russell Westbrook and James Harden don't want to play together, Rockets in crisis? Russell Westbrook trade

Russell Westbrook contract

I'm told there is a bit of divide in Charlotte on Russell Westbrook. Some see him, with a few other additions, as enough to get the Hornets into playoff contention again the East. Others see the best path forward to keep a clean cap sheet after this season. https://t.co/D68bAIUpIq — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 12, 2020

Yahoo! Sports' and CelticsBlog's Keith Smith reported about the Hornets' front office, who are apparently divided over Westbrook's trade. He added that they are looking for a better deal and the Rockets don't have enough draft picks and young players to make the Hornets consider absorbing his contract now. While some people of the Hornets' front office think Westbrook could benefit the team, some believe they should aim for their clean cap sheet.

However, if the Hornets build a team around Westbrook, they could get back into the playoffs. Westbrook signed his lucrative five-year $206 million deal with the OKC Thunder in 2018. He was traded to the Rockets later and has a three-year $132.6 million contract left.

Also read | Russell Westbrook to Hornets: Hornets jump in as new 'potential' suitors for Rockets star?

(Image credits: AP)