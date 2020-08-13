Russell Westbrook To Miss NBA Playoffs? Rockets Star Out Due To Strained Quad Injury

Russell Westbrook, who arrived late at the NBA bubble, has already missed two games due to an injury. As per the NBA's recent report, the Houston Rockets star will miss the game against Philadelphia 76ers on Friday (Saturday IST). According to The Athletic's Alykhan Bijani, Westbrook's MRI showed a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg.

Also read | Russell Westbrook shares moment with son holding Toy Story's Woody on call from NBA bubble

Will Russell Westbrook miss Rockets vs Thunder playoffs? Westbrook injury update

#Rockets announced that Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI in Orlando for a quadriceps injury. The results revealed a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. Westbrook will be out Friday against PHI and his status will be re-evaluated before the playoffs start next week. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) August 12, 2020

As Westbrook's MRI showed a strained muscle, he will undergo re-evaluation before playoffs which begin after the eight seeding games conclude. Westbrook arrived late to the campus after having contracted COVID-19. After starting the games, he struggled to play with his injury, scoring 15 points and 9 assists during the Rockets' 110-102 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, which broke his streak of scoring at least 20 points for 36 straight games.

Westbrook ended up missing the next two games due to a reported right quadriceps contusion. He returned on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs, where he scored 20 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. This season, Westbrook is averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists. James Harden sat out the game against Spurs with Westbrook on the court.

Also read | Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Westbrook injury update, COVID-19 update

Russell Westbrook injury: What could Westbrook's strained quad mean for the Rockets?

While Westbrook might end up missing multiple games, the Rockets' third guard Eric Gordon is back on the court after his two-week absence due to an ankle sprain. Gorden injured himself during a Rockets scrimmage game in July. If Westbrook ends up missing the playoffs, the Rockets will have Gordon as a backup along with Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore to provide enough support to Harden. However, the Rockets might need Westbrook to make the deep playoff run they expect. In 2020, Westbrook has been averaging 30.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the Rockets. While Harden is the lead scorer, the Rockets fare better with both guards playing.

Also read | Russell Westbrook set to join the Rockets at Disney bubble following COVID-19 diagnosis, Russell Westbrook injury update

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have surpassed Shaq and Kobe as the highest scoring duo in a season since the ABA-NBA merger 🤯



With a combined 61.7 PPG, they could go scoreless in their final four games and still surpass Shaq and Kobe's 57.5 PPG in '02-'03. (h/t @RobKSports) pic.twitter.com/0hxXNFKhU2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 8, 2020

NBA playoffs: Rockets vs Thunder playoffs confirmed

The Rockets and OKC Thunder's playoffs series could also be important for Westbrook, who spent his entire career with the Thunder before being traded to the Rockets for Chirs Paul. Harden also played three seasons with the Thunder before moving to the Rockets. Currently, the Rockets are placed fourth on the Western Conference. The Rockets rank above the Utah Jazz and below the Thunder. The Los Angles Lakers are leading the Western Conference, while Milwaukee Bucks are leading the East.

Also read | Russell Westbrook partied in Las Vegas a month prior to testing positive for COVID-19

(Image source: NBA.com)