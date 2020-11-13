Russell Westbrook Trade: Hornets Jump In As New 'potential' Suitors For Rockets Star?

Rumours about Russell Westbrook heading out of the Houston Rockets have been around since last year. While there were doubts about the team being able to compete with title contenders, some reports stated that certain teams believed Westbrook was available. With the 2019-20 season now concluded, reports state that the 32-year-old wants out of Houston after their playoff exit.

Russell Westbrook demands trade after a disappointing campaign with the Rockets

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

The Athletic and The Stadium's Shams Charania reported about Westbrook being the one who wants out of the Rockets. While both James Harden and Russell Westbrook are apparently concerned about the team's future, with only Harden is locked in for the 2020-21 season. As per The Athletic, Westbrook is "uneasy" about the team's accountability and culture. They added that the nine-time NBA All-Star wants to go back to his previous "floor-general" role as he had in Oklahoma.

Russell Westbrook to Hornets?

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/8hineXP3AN — Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020

While Westbrook has been linked to teams like the LA Clippers and New York Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets are apparently emerging as a "potential suitor" for the Rockets star. According to Charania, the Hornets are serious in pursuing the 2017 NBA MVP. Later, Yahoo! Sports' and CelticsBlog's Keith Smith reported about the Hornets' front office, who is apparently divided over a Russell Westbrook trade.

Russell Westbrook contract

As per Smith, the Rockets don't have enough draft picks and young players to make the Hornets consider absorbing his contract. Westbrook has a three-year $132.6 million contract left, which the Hornets might not want. The team is currently a year away from the clean cap sheet they want. Westbrook signed a five-year $206 million deal with the OKC Thunder in 2018, after which he was traded to the Rockets.

I'm told there is a bit of divide in Charlotte on Russell Westbrook. Some see him, with a few other additions, as enough to get the Hornets into playoff contention again the East. Others see the best path forward to keep a clean cap sheet after this season. https://t.co/D68bAIUpIq — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 12, 2020

Smith also added that while some members of the Hornets organization see Westbrook as an asset, some believe they need to aim for the clean cap sheet. However, with some more smart additions to the roster, Westbrook could get the Hornets back into the playoffs. The Clippers and Knicks are the other teams being linked to Westbrook, out of which trade to the New York team seems more likely than the other.

