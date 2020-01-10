Upset Russell Westbrook Sits Away From Rockets' Bench; James Harden Tries To Console Him

Houston Rockets lost to Oklahoma City Thunder with a massive 113-92 margin on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Former Thunder player Russell Westbrook was visibly upset during the game. During a timeout, Westbrook sat away from the team and James Harden went and sat beside him, consoling his teammate. Harden is seen explaining something to Westbrook, who slightly shakes his head. The Rockets had won the previous game against Thunder 116-112 at the Toyota Center. Russell Westbrook finished the game with 34 points for the Rockets. James Harden was limited to 17 points.

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook sits away from the team while losing to OKC, James Harden tries to console him

Westbrook was sitting at the end of the bench by himself and appeared visibly upset during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/6j2z9d4jyX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Rockets vs Thunder highlights

The Thunder crowd gave Russell Westbrook a standing ovation and the team also played an emotional tribute video for Westbrook, which they also shared on their social media accounts. Westbrook was traded by Thunder to the Rockets on July 11, 2019. He was a part of the deal that sent Chris Paul back to Thunder. While with Thunder, Westbrook won the NBA MVP award during the 2016-17 season. He also averaged in triple-doubles for three consecutive years (NBA 2016-17 – NBA 2018-19). Westbrook was with Thunder for 11 seasons. He played 821 games, scored 18,859 points, 5,760 rebounds, 6,897 assists, and 138 triple-doubles. Westbrook was also voted as an NBA All-Star eight times. Westbrook, along with Kevin Durant, led the team to the NBA finals. Westbrook signed with Thunder again after Durant departed to play with the Golden State Warriors.

Westbrook also wore a no regrets shirt before his game in Oklahoma. The back of the shirt was covered with Russell Westbrook's achievements while with Thunder and the words 'why not' were printed on the sleeves. This was also Westbrook's first time returning to the Thunder home – Chesapeake Energy Arena – after being traded to the Rockets.

