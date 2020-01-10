Russell Westbrook Flaunts A 'zero Regrets' Shirt Before The Rockets Vs Thunder Game

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook wore a 'zero regrets' shirt before his game against Oklahoma City Thunder. The back of the shirt was covered with Russell Westbrook's achievements while with Thunder and the words 'why not' were printed on the sleeves. This was also Westbrook's first time returning to the Thunder home – Chesapeake Energy Arena – after being traded to the Rockets.

Also read | Russell Westbrook kicks a fan out of game vs 76ers for calling him a 'joke'

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook wore a 'zero regrets' shirt before the Rockets vs Thunder game

Russell Westbrook has arrived. He’s wearing a shirt that says “Zero Regrets.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 10, 2020

For context, the back of the shirt has this on it, listing his accomplishments in OKC. If you misinterpreted it, it’s nothing but a positive fashion choice for Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/Uyf7jLnoHp — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 10, 2020

Also read | Russell Westbrook could be on his way out of the Houston Rockets franchise

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook's time with Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook was traded by Thunder to the Rockets on July 11, 2019. He was a part of the deal that sent Chris Paul back to Thunder. While with Thunder, Westbrook won the NBA MVP award during the 2016-17 season. He also averaged in triple-doubles for three consecutive years (NBA 2016-17 – NBA 2018-19). Westbrook was with Thunder for 11 seasons. He played 821 games, scored 18859 points, 5760 rebounds, 6897 assists and 138 triple-doubles. Westbrook was also voted as an NBA All-Star eight times.

Also read | James Harden and Russell Westbrook don't trust each other, according to Jay Williams

Currently, Westbrook is averaging at 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game for the Rockets. The Rockets are at a 25-11 (win-loss) and are ranked third in the Western Conference. The Thunder are at 21-16 and are ranked seventh. Rockets beat the Thunder 116-112 during their last encounter in October at the Toyota Center.

Also read | NBA: Russell Westbrook thinks James Harden is unmatchable, stats make Jordan comparison

(Image courtesy: ErikHorneOK Twitter, russwest44 Instagram)