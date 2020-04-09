The Debate
Steph Curry And WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Practice Social Distancing On Basketball Court

Basketball News

Warriors star Steph Curry is currently training with college basketball star Sabrina Ionescu during the quarantine period. Ionescu shared a video on Instagram.

Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is making good use of quarantine time by doing what he loves - playing basketball. The 32-year-old is training with women's college basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and the pair are making sure that they are following social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Chris Paul Says Steph Curry 'got Him' In 2015 Crossover During His Instagram Live

Steph Curry training: Steph Curry social distancing with Sabrina Ionescu

On Wednesday, Sabrina Ionescu took to Instagram to share a short video of her practising social distancing with Steph Curry on a basketball court. It is reported that Sabrina Ionescu, who is the overwhelming favourite to be the No. 1 pick at this year's WNBA Draft, has been training with Steph Curry on a frequent basis. 

Also Read | Sabrina Ionescu Stats: Ionescu Makes 2k-1k-1k History Hours After Eloquence At Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Sabrina Ionescu has publicly admitted that Steph Curry is one of her favourites in the NBA. In an interview, Ionescu stated, "He's been one of my favourite players for 10 years since he's been in the league. Been cool to see that relationship grow and him not knowing who I was and me watching him as a rookie to now we are just kind of on the same, basketball players from the Bay Area."

Also Read | Steph Curry Training: Curry FaceTimes Nurse Fighting Coronavirus In Oakland Hospital

Steph Curry social distancing: Sabrina Ionescu stats

Sabrina Ionescu is quickly becoming one of the most recognised faces in women's basketball. Earlier this year, the Oregon Ducks star became the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. Ionescu notched her record 26th career triple-double as Ducks beat Stanford 74-66. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Steph Curry was present courtside during the game with his daughters as they witnessed Sabrina Ionescu make history. During an interview session after the game, the Warriors star lauded Ionescu for her performance and for raising the bar of women's basketball. He said, "It's pretty amazing to see her set new levels of expectation for what greatness is, not just for women's basketball but for basketball in general. She's blazing a trail nobody has set foot on."

Also Read | Steph Curry training: Curry Hides Under His Hat After Wife Ayesha Curry Cuts His Hair During Quarantine

