SAC Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA 2020-21 Regular Season Preview

Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns on Saturday, January 9, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, January 10, 8:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The Kings currently have a 4-5 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are placed eighth with a 4-4 record. Fans can also play the SAC vs POR game on Dream11. Here is the SAC vs POR Dream11 prediction, SAC vs POR Dream11 team and other details.

Also read | LeBron James further stresses upon '2 Americas' point in DAMNING post game interview

SAC vs POR Dream11 team news and preview

Sacramento Kings

Jabari Parker – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

DaQuan Jeffries – Out, left ankle

De'Aaron Fox – Day to day, hamstring

Portland Trail Blazers

Zach Collins – Out, ankle

The Sacramento Kings will face Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers after their 144-123 loss against the Toronto Raptors. Fox scored a team-high 23 points for the team, while Harrison Barnes dropped 21 points. Fox, with 18.9 points, is leading the team averages.

Damian Lillard went off tonight:



39 PTS

7 AST

7 REB

3 STL

61 FG%

58 3P%

Only 29 Minutes



Dame is an assassin. 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/bHkt35U8gN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 8, 2021

The Trail Blazers have Lillard and CJ McCollum, who are averaging 27.6 PPG and 26.4 PPG respectively. The last won 135-117 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Lillard dropped 39 points. McCollum added 20 points.

Also read | Lamar Odom brushes off relapse rumours, appears as 'Black Jesus' in strange video: WATCH

SAC vs POR playing 11

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox

Buddy Hield

Richuan Holmes

Harrison Barnes

Marvin Bagley

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard

CJ McCollum

Jusuf Nurkic

Derrick Jones Jr

Robert Covington

SAC vs POR match prediction

PG – Damian Lillard (CP), De'Aaron Fox

SG – CJ McCollum (PP), Kyle Guy

PF – Derrick Jones Jr, Harrison Barnes

SF – Rober Covington

C – Jusuf Nurkic

The Portland Trail Blazers will beat the Sacramento Kings

Also read | NBA expansion: Seattle Mayor gives BIG update on city's return to tournament rumours

SAC vs POR live streaming

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Note: The Dream11 prediction and team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAC vs POR Dream11 team, SAC vs POR playing 11 and SAC vs POR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also read | NBA scores: Warriors overcome Clippers, Lakers beat Bulls while Jazz triumph over Giannis

(Image credits: AP)