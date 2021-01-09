SAC Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA 2020-21 Regular Season Preview

Quick links:
Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns on Saturday, January 9, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, January 10, 8:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The Kings currently have a 4-5 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are placed eighth with a 4-4 record. Fans can also play the SAC vs POR game on Dream11. Here is the SAC vs POR Dream11 prediction, SAC vs POR Dream11 team and other details.
Also read | LeBron James further stresses upon '2 Americas' point in DAMNING post game interview
The Sacramento Kings will face Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers after their 144-123 loss against the Toronto Raptors. Fox scored a team-high 23 points for the team, while Harrison Barnes dropped 21 points. Fox, with 18.9 points, is leading the team averages.
Damian Lillard went off tonight:— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 8, 2021
39 PTS
7 AST
7 REB
3 STL
61 FG%
58 3P%
Only 29 Minutes
Dame is an assassin. 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/bHkt35U8gN
The Trail Blazers have Lillard and CJ McCollum, who are averaging 27.6 PPG and 26.4 PPG respectively. The last won 135-117 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Lillard dropped 39 points. McCollum added 20 points.
Also read | Lamar Odom brushes off relapse rumours, appears as 'Black Jesus' in strange video: WATCH
Also read | NBA expansion: Seattle Mayor gives BIG update on city's return to tournament rumours
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
Also read | NBA scores: Warriors overcome Clippers, Lakers beat Bulls while Jazz triumph over Giannis