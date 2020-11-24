Sanjana Ramesh Aims For More Game Time In Upcoming NCAA Season, Hopes To Lead In Blocks

Three years ago, Sanjana Ramesh led India's U16 girls' squad to an unbeaten record in Division B of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup. Now, the 19-year-old is ready to commence her NCAA sophomore year with the Northern Arizona University (NAU) from November 25. While COVID-19 continues to remain a valid threat, the Bengaluru girl is hoping to play all 25 games scheduled this season.

Sanjana Ramesh hopes to play at least ten minutes per game next season

Sanjana started her basketball journey in the USA last November, playing against Rice University. She played her second game against Northern Colorado on January 18, even grabbing two rebounds against the Bears. Her final game of the season was against Weber State, which Norther Arizona won 92-61.

She played a total of five minutes, averaging 1.7 minutes across three games.

Speaking about her detailed goals for the upcoming season, Sanjana expressed a hope to increase her game time, playing for at least 10 minutes per game. However, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, it might be difficult to achieve all her goals.

"The chance of even cancelling a few games is a possibility because of how COVID is. But my personal goals are at least ten minutes a game," she explained, revealing her hopes to become the "leading shot-blocker" in their conference. Sanjana, who had two rebounds last season, hopes to get at least six this time.

"I have some very detailed goals for the season".

The 19-year-old Indian hoopster explained their protocol after a player tests positive for COVID-19, which is a 14-day shutdown. The players cannot practise then and won't be able to play any other team either. Yet, their aim is to play all 25 games scheduled for this season.

Sanjana recalled a memorable experience from the 2019-20 season, recounting the first game she played for the team against Rice. "That gave me a lot of confidence that I got to play against one of the best basketball places there is," she said, further adding that she even played against a player who was later drafted in the WNBA.

While the young athlete admits facilities are great in the USA, she hopes their next season is unaffected by the pandemic. “I feel like my whole life has been turned upside down," Sanjana admits, adding that playing with masks was probably the strangest thing she has ever done. Their routine is severely altered, with limited gym time, constant tests, and no chance of hanging out or playing any pick-up games.

Sanjana traced her steps back to Bangalore and how she was excited to get a big opportunity to play outside. "I wanted to understand who all are coming, what kind of players they are. It was like a recruitment project, a whole new world for me, a complete eye-opener."

She went on to play at the NBA Academy Women’s Program camp, where she was crowned the MVP. Sanjana has also participated in the Basketball Without Borders Asia Camp in 2018 held at the NBA Academy India in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). In 2018, she became the second Indian-born female to receive a Division I basketball scholarship after committing to the NAU.

NAU will begin their NCAA 2020-21 season this week with a game against University of Nevada Las Vegas Athletics on Wednesday, November 25.

(Image credits: Northern Arizona University Athletics)