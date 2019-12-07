Satnam Singh Bhamara, First Indian To Play In NBA, Fails Dope Test & Is Suspended: Report

According to multiple Indian media reports on Saturday, Satnam Singh Bhamara reportedly failed a dope test last month. The first Indian ever to be drafted into an NBA team, Satnam has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Satnam’s urine sample was collected and tested ahead of the South Asian Games which began in Kathmandu on December 1.

Satnam Singh Bhamara suspended after failing a doping test

Satnam Singh Bhamara shot to fame after becoming the first Indian player to be drafted into an NBA team, after he was picked up by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2015 NBA Draft. Bhamara went on to play the next two years in the Development League with Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. He then again created history by signing a deal with St John’s Edge, becoming the first India-born player to play in Canada’s National Basketball League in September 2018.

Satnam Singh Bhamara: One of India's finest cagers

The forbidden substance that has been detected in Satnam Singh Bhamara’s sample has not yet been confirmed. Satnam Singh Bhamara has represented India in major tournaments like the Asian Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 World Cup Qualifiers. He was initially a part of the South Asian Games squad but has not travelled for with the team for the event in Kathmandu. Despite Satnam Singh Bhamara’s absence, India got off to a flyer in the South Asian Games with a 138-63 thumping of Bhutan on Friday.

South Asian Games team not aware of Satnam Singh Bhamara's suspension

A team official said that they were not aware of Satnam Singh Bhamara’s suspension. The official told a leading sports portal that they were unaware of his suspension and he stayed back due to a family emergency. Basketball Federation of India Secretary Chander Mukhi Sharma said that he cannot confirm the development as he is out of town and not in the office. He noted that NADA doesn’t send official emails and such notices are dispatched via post.

Satnam Singh Bhamara: The list of failed dope tests keeps growing

Satnam Singh Bhamara is not the first to be suspended over a breach of the anti-doping law. He joins a growing list of dope cases this year. NADA had earlier released a file revealing that 156 Indian athletes had tested positive for consuming performance-enhancing drugs up to November 30. The number so far this year is more than double compared to 2018 when 70 athletes were caught for doping.