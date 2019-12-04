NBA: Golden State Warriors Have 2 Games Dropped From National TV Schedule In December

In a controversial move by the National Basketball Association (NBA), the league has dropped two Golden State Warriors games scheduled to air on national television from its line-up. Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz on December 13 and Portland Trail Blazers on December 18 have been replaced, the announcement of which was done on Tuesday.

Also Read: Warriors Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo To The Warriors For The No.1 Draft Pick?

The December 13 broadcast will now feature the Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks will be shown on ESPN on December 18.

Also Read: Hawks Vs Warriors Highlights: Trae Young Stars As Warriors Slump To Another Defeat

NBA: Golden State Warriors season so far

back to the grind pic.twitter.com/wXZEd9mkm8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 3, 2019

The Warriors, who are five-time NBA finalists, are currently going through their worst NBA season. The team has been affected with injuries as All-Star guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry along with Kevon Looney are out. D’Angelo Russell, who had been sidelined with thumb sprain, is likely to return soon.

Also Read: Draymond Green Shuts Down A Warriors Fan On Twitter As Team Continues To Struggle

Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season so far and are 4-18 in the league only a half-game over the New York Knicks for the worst record in the league at the moment. As of now, the Warriors are still scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN Dec. 20. January’s TV schedule currently has Golden State on ESPN three times.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Still Optimistic About Warriors' Potential Despite Disastrous Form

NBA: Warriors star Draymond Green jersey retired at Michigan State University

All of the memories made, success gained, and a well-deserved honor. Forever in the rafters at @MSU_Basketball.



Congrats 2⃣3⃣ ! pic.twitter.com/sGrVgOKOKw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 4, 2019

Steve Kerr and several members of the Warriors organisation attended the Draymond Green jersey retirement at Michigan State on Tuesday. Green's career took off in his sophomore season and by the time he reached junior season, he was a starter averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds, though Michigan State finished 19-15. In his senior year, he became the Player of the Year leading Michigan State to 29 wins