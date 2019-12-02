LeBron James' Influence Over Lakers Has Annoyed NBA Players And Agents, Claim Reports

According to certain NBA reports, many are unhappy regarding the influence LeBron James holds on the players of Los Angeles Lakers. Reportedly agents and players have had problems with the amount of power and control James holds over the team. Earlier this season, LA Lakers' General Manager Rob Pelinka admitted that he took advice from James regarding the roster moves this offseason. Some reports say player agents were annoyed that no player could get on the team without approval from James.

Welcome to a club of one, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/eoFCK2qWA6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

James is one of the most influential NBA players of all time. When Lakers signed him with a $153 million deal, they were well aware of who they were signing. Certain reports understand the annoyance people have with James' controlling and influencing the decision. Whether a player should play in the team or not, should not be decided by James.

Some reports believe that the players should play and the office should decide. However, James takes part in both. As per some reports, agents and players are putting James under scrutiny to garner a few days of fame. Moreover, the reports also state that James' influence, even though disliked by some, has been working for the LA Lakers. James, who is averaging at 25.8 points, career-high 11 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game, has been leading the LA Lakers to NBA 2018-19's best record along with Anthony Davis. Taking a look at the team's performance this year, they are definitely in contention for the NBA 2019-20's championship.

