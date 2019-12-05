LeBron James Gets Away With Astonishing Travel Against Jazz; NBA Fans Go Nuts

LA Lakers romped past Utah Jazz 121-96 on Thursday night to go 19-3 up in the Western Conference. However, despite a usual dominating night for the Lakers, LeBron James got away with travel with relative ease during Q1 to start a chain of hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Lakers vs Jazz: LeBron James travel analysed

During Q1 with the Lakers leading 34-26, LeBron James brought the ball up the court with almost zero defensive pressure. He picked up the ball taking a few steps up the court before bouncing the ball back and taking another few steps. Instantly it turned into a bizarre moment as Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic kept asking for a foul but apparently everyone saw it except the referees. No whistle came and LeBron James acted as if nothing had happened just kept on with the move.

The moment sure was a big highlight from the game but LeBron James and Lakers walked away with the dominant 121-96 victory. The Lakers came-out of their Denver-Utah back-to-back with a 2-0 record. James finished with 20 points and 12 assists.

LeBron James looked back at the moment after the game admitting it was probably one of the worst things he's ever done in his career.

Watch: Lakers vs Jazz, LeBron James long haul travel

LeBron James travel: Check out some hilarious fans reactions

The reason Utah Jazz lost the game? Serious?

“That travel by LeBron James that wasn’t called by the refs completely changed the game & took the Utah Jazz out their rhythm” https://t.co/WU8ButCkx7 pic.twitter.com/N51cnQWjOj — Davie〽️ (@_SayHeyKid) December 5, 2019

NBA officials branded 'cheats' after hilarious LeBron James travel no call for Lakers - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/ywCUsgBCYI pic.twitter.com/UMDrBWfGEg — Los Angeles Sports News (@Lakers_newsnow) December 5, 2019

LeBron could kill a man on the court and they’d call a foul on the dead guy pic.twitter.com/IdIi5IUkHu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2019

Some even opted to defend LeBron James

I’m not against not making calls like that. LeBron James knows how to dribble. He wasn’t being defended. He was in no danger of losing the ball. Calling a travel there is a pointless technicality. What he did didn’t give him any advantage — REPAIR MAN MAN MAN MAN (@JosephBananas) December 5, 2019

