The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LeBron James Gets Away With Astonishing Travel Against Jazz; NBA Fans Go Nuts

Basketball News

LeBron James got away with travel during Lakers' comfortable win over the Jazz. Fans go wild on Twitter with some hilarious reactions following the incident

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LA Lakers romped past Utah Jazz 121-96 on Thursday night to go 19-3 up in the Western Conference. However, despite a usual dominating night for the Lakers, LeBron James got away with travel with relative ease during Q1 to start a chain of hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Also Read | Dirk Nowitzki Expresses Admiration For 'favourites' Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

Lakers vs Jazz: LeBron James travel analysed

During Q1 with the Lakers leading 34-26, LeBron James brought the ball up the court with almost zero defensive pressure. He picked up the ball taking a few steps up the court before bouncing the ball back and taking another few steps. Instantly it turned into a bizarre moment as Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic kept asking for a foul but apparently everyone saw it except the referees. No whistle came and LeBron James acted as if nothing had happened just kept on with the move.

The moment sure was a big highlight from the game but LeBron James and Lakers walked away with the dominant 121-96 victory. The Lakers came-out of their Denver-Utah back-to-back with a 2-0 record. James finished with 20 points and 12 assists.

LeBron James looked back at the moment after the game admitting it was probably one of the worst things he's ever done in his career.

Also Read | LeBron James Should Have Nine NBA MVPs By Now, Says Scott Brooks

Watch: Lakers vs Jazz, LeBron James long haul travel

Also Read | NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden Rank Ahead Of LeBron James

LeBron James travel: Check out some hilarious fans reactions

The reason Utah Jazz lost the game? Serious?

Some even opted to defend LeBron James

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Never Asked LeBron James For A Spot In Lakers Squad

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG