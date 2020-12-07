Heat Star Bam Adebayo Gifts Brand New House To Mother On Her Birthday

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo chose to surprise his mother this week. The 23-year-old shared the moment with his fans on Instagram, which captured his mom's initial reaction, along with them embracing at the end. Fans loved Adebayo's gesture, praising the Heat icon for gifting his mother such a thoughtful birthday gift.

Also read | Miami Heat's new, vibrant Vice jerseys get comically compared to Trix Yogurt on Twitter

Bam Adebayo gifts house to his mother

How incredible is this? Bam Adebayo promised he would buy his mom her own place. Well, with a big contract and to celebrate her birthday, he got his mom her crib. (📸 via @Bam1of1 Instagram) pic.twitter.com/G509gyhei2 — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 7, 2020

Days after his max rookie extension with the Heat was signed, Adebayo chose to surprise his mother Marilyn Blount with a house. The young NBA star is known to be very close to his mother, who raised him alone and in a trailer. In his captions, he referred to his mother as his whole world, letting her know she deserves this and much more. Miami Heat too, commented on the post, leaving a series of red hearts.

Also read | Heat star Jimmy Butler offered Bam Adebayo stake worth $2.5M in his coffee business

As per reports, the Heat and Bam Adebayo agreed upon a five-year contract extension which is worth around $163 million. As per the Associated Press, this is the richest Heat contract in terms of the total value. Adebayo will be making $5.1 million for the 2020-21 season, which is the final year of his rookie contract. After that, the extension will earn him around $28.1 million annually. Reports add that if he makes the All-NBA team, his annual salary will increase.

Also read | NBA news: LeBron James sports Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant t-shirt on first day of Lakers training camp

Miami Heat schedule

Pay closer attention to those long receipts 👀



The 1st half of our season is full of exciting matchups and exclusive deals!

Full schedule - https://t.co/TVZC69r4Nz pic.twitter.com/kMXw1PYx51 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 4, 2020

Miami Heat will open their season with a game against the Orlando Magic on December 23 (December 24 IST), and New Orleans Pelicans. With the NBA looking to reduce travel, they will end up playing the Milwaukee Bucks for two consecutive games. This continues to 2021, where they will play back-to-back games against Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. As of now, the schedule for only the first-half of the 72-game season has been released.

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

Also read | NBA news: New boys join Lebron and AD at Lakers team workout

(Image credits: Bam Adebayo Instagram)