Floyd Mayweather Slams 'black' NBA Stars For Making Fun Of Nate Robinson Post Knockout

Former NBA star Nate Robinson had an unceremonious start to his boxing career after he was brutally knocked out by YouTube star Jake Paul. The Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight was part of the main card on Saturday night as boxing legend Mike Tyson made his return to the ring after 15 years. Nate Robinson memes have since gone viral on social media and Floyd Mayweather Jr has offered his words of encouragement to the former New York Knicks man.

Floyd Mayweather slams NBA stars for making fun of Nate Robinson knockout

Boxing star Floyd Mayweather took to social media to encourage Nate Robinson following his brutal knockout on his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul. Fondly known as 'Money', the 43-year-old retired boxer wrote that he was proud of the former Boston Celtics man, and claimed that he will also support his brothers. Floyd wrote that he is not someone to his brother when he’s down and claimed no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you.

The 43-year-old said that they are all supposed to stand by each together though the good, bad and ugly. 'Money' said that he was there to uplift Robinson and congratulate him for just making an effort.

NBA stars CJ McCollum and Steph Curry’s reactions were mainly the targets for Floyd Mayweather’s resentment at black NBA players. The likes of Joel Embiid, Dikembe Mutumbo, Nick Young, Bradley Beal, JR Smith, Thad Young and Evan Turner were also who chose to troll the former Golden State Warriors star after the result on Saturday night. Many players from league commented on Snoop Dogg's epic commentary for the bout, including Trae Young and LeBron James.

Like Mayweather, NBA stars Markieff Morris, Paul Millsap and Jamal Crawford also gave Nate Robinson encouragement for putting himself out there. After their fight, Jake Paul also had words of encouragement for Nate Robinson and the YouTube star claimed that the former NBA star was better than he expected. Paul claimed that Robinson was "athletic and super strong" and he was not here to take anything away from him after his stellar basketball career, saying that "He stepped into the ring and it takes a lot of balls to do that".

(Image Courtesy: Floyd Mayweather, Nate Robinson Instagram)