Former Lakers Star Shannon Brown Arrested For Firing Rifle At Couple: Report

While the NBA decided to open some practice facilities for workouts, former Los Angeles Lakers star Shannon Brown arrested news made headlines this week. The Shannon Brown arrested news made headlines after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale in suburban Atlanta last week. The 34-year-old now faces a charge of aggravated assault stemming from the incident which took place on Saturday at his home in Tyrone Georgia. Shannon Brown was later released after he posted bail on Monday.

Also read: TY Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

BREAKING: Shannon Brown was arrested for allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of two people who entered his ‘for sale’ home. Brown has been charged with aggravated assault.



(Via USA Today) pic.twitter.com/ur7fSJeAkp — Big3 N3ws (@Big3N3ws) May 8, 2020

Shannon Brown arrested: How did the Shannon Brown shooting incident happen?

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Shannon Brown shooting incident took place after the former player told police that he thought the couple was trying to break into his Fayette County home which is up for sale. During the investigation, the couple told police that they saw a 'For Sale' sign in Brown’s yard while searching for homes. They said that the gate and the front door to the home were open and they entered the house after shouting out loud out their intentions to tour the home.

Also Read: TP Vs CA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Shannon Brown arrested: Tyrone Georgia police release statement on Shannon Brown shooting incident

According to a report in ESPN, Lt. Philip Nelson from Tyrone Georgia police said that during the investigation, the couple told that they heard a voice acknowledging them. Once they were inside Shannon Brown came from upstairs with a rifle and detained them. The Tyrone Georgia police further said that the two-time former NBA champion thereafter let them go but multiple rounds were fired by Brown as the couple began to leave his house.

Also Read: NBA Teams Start To Reopen, As Testing Plan Begins Emerging

Shannon Brown arrested: Shannon Brown NBA teams

Before the Shannon Brown shooting incident came to light, the former NBA star, had a great career and had won two NBA titles with the Lakers. The former point guard played in the NBA from 2006 to 2015. Shannon Brown NBA teams include Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. He won two NBA titles with the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers in 2009 and 2010. Brown currently plays in Ice Cube's Big3 league, which features three-on-three teams.

Also read: Michael Jordan Once Tackled His Son Into A Glass Table To Avoid A Touchdown

(IMAGE: BIG 3/ TWITTER)