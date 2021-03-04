Shannon Sharpe's Contract With Fox Sports Set To End In July, Earns Half Of Bayless' Deal

While NFL teams are busy making key decisions with roster changes and trades, Fox Sports also have a major decision to make. The broadcasters will have to decide whether to retain former Denver Broncos superstar Shannon Sharpe as the host. Sharpe’s current contract expires after July 2021 as co-host of Skip & Shannon: Undisputed with Skip Bayless.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade Records Shaquille O'Neal Snoring Profusely In Bizarre Astronaut Helmet: WATCH

Fox Sports yet to decide on Shannon Sharpe contract, with current deal nearing expiration

According to Front Office Sports, Shannon Sharpe's deal is currently nearing a close and Fox Sports management have a decision on their hands. As per the report, Sharpe only earns about half of Bayless’ annual salary, said sources. The Pro Football Hall of Famer makes an estimated $3 million-plus annually as compared to around $6 million for Bayless. According to a source, Fox has an “incredible opportunity to make a statement" and give Shannon equal pay for equal work at a time when the country is wrestling against racial inequality.

Also Read: Joel Embiid Jumps To Top Of NBA MVP Ladder After Series Of Incredible Performances

Shannon Sharpe’s current contract with Fox Sports expires after July 2021, per Front Office Sports



"Sharpe earns about half of Bayless’ annual salary, said sources. The Pro Football Hall of Famer makes an estimated $3 million-plus annually vs. around $6 million for Bayless." pic.twitter.com/bRerTBz29t — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 3, 2021

Sharpe has become a star in his own right and it would only be fair to pay him as much as Bayless, if not more. Unlike contemporaries at ESPN, the three-time Super Bowl champion doesn't hold back on political commentary, providing his opinion on the recent LeBron James-Zlatan Ibrahimovic feud. He also hit out African-American NFL head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers for never hiring a black offensive or defensive coordinator. Sharpe boasts of 1.9 million followers on Instagram and another 1.4 million on Twitter and is among the top social media influencers among active and retired NFL players.

Also Read: LeBron James Takes Another Sharp Dig at Ibrahimovic Amid Kelly Loeffler's WNBA Controversy

Should Fox decide to move on from Sharpe, should he choose to leave of his own accord, or if the two sides are unable to come to an agreement, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho could be a possible replacement alongside Bayless on Undisputed. Fox's free agency comes at a time where companies are cutting salaries or hoarding their money to pay for expensive NFL media rights. Acho was named co-host of FS1′s “Speak for Yourself” afternoon show with Marcellus Wiley last June. Additionally, the host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” was just named to replace longtime host Chris Harrison on ABC’s “The Bachelor".

Also Read: Candace Parker Picks Apart Shaquille O'Neal's Modern Basketball Logic On Inside The NBA

Shannon Sharpe net worth: Shannon Sharpe career earnings

According to Celebrity Net worth, Shannon Sharpe's net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. Much of the 51-year-old's net worth can be accounted for his 15 years in the NFL. Sharpe was an eight-time Pro Bowler and seamlessly made the transition from the pitch to television, and is one of the biggest social media influencers out there. According to Spotrac, during his 15-year NFL sojourn, Sharpe earned $22,328,500 and was one of the highest tight ends in the history of the NFL.

(Image Courtesy: Shannon Sharpe Instagram)