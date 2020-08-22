Shaq And Chuck Doing The Basketball Beer Challenge Leaves NBA Fans In Splits; WATCH

On Friday night, NBA analysts Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley were shown clips on how to perform the Basketball Beer Challenge, which has taken social media by storm. The two NBA legends left fans in splits with their failed attempts at the trending stunt. Although Shaq successful managed to catch at least two beers during the challenge, Chuck failed miserably, leading to hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

NBA on TNT: Shaq and Chuck attempt Basketball Beer Challenge

Ahead of performing the Basketball Beer Challenge on NBA on TNT, Shaq and Chuck were shown clips of fans that successfully performed the stunt. The clips showed fans placing an open beer can/bottle on the top of a basketball before allowing it to bounce freely. Following the ball's bounce, fans were seen reacting quickly to grab the beer can/bottle which shot up in the air. Shaq and Chuck seemed ready for the challenge after watching the stunt a few times but their Basketball Beer Challenge led to a hilarious outcome.

The two NBA greats were given 45 seconds to perform the challenge as many times as they could live on NBA on TNT. Once the horn was blown, Shaq and Chuck were seen concentrating on trying to fix the beer can in the centre to have the best chance of grabbing hold of it on the bounce. However, both failed at their first attempt and were seemingly surprised with the difficulty level of the challenge.

In his second attempt, Shaq successfully managed to grab a beer after it shot up in the air while Chuck's beer can, unfortunately, rebounded away from him. The third attempt saw both NBA legends fail to grab onto the cans once they bounced. Chuck had another quick attempt but hilariously failed at simply setting the beer on the top of the ball as it slid off the side and fell on the floor.

With the clock nearing the final buzzer, both had a final attempt and Shaq managed to grab onto his beer with his last try despite fumbling initially. However, on the other hand, Chuck's final attempt ended in the can ricocheting into his stomach, spraying beer on his suit before making a mess of the floor. Fans on social media and the hosts in the studio failed to contain their laughter at Chuck's failed attempt at the Basketball Beer Challenge.

Other sports shows try to duplicate them but fail miserably. They're hilarious. — Kaono L (@LKaono) August 22, 2020

That was too funny. The best sports show on television pic.twitter.com/vYC4G7xUJJ — Jai Shields (@TheJShield) August 22, 2020

Image Credits - NBA on TNT Twitter